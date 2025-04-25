Multiplat Out of these video games of the last 10 years - Which is the 2 best games? (Finals O/T)

Choose Two.

First Elimination Bracket
Second Elimination Bracket
Third Elimination Bracket
Fourth Elimination Bracket
Fifth Elimination Bracket
Sixth Elimination Bracket
First Semi-Finals
Second Semi-Finals
The Finals


Down to just two picks.



Elden Ring

Bloodborne

Red Redemption II

Ghost of Tsushima

Cyberpunk 2077

Baldur's Gate III

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt


If you don't want to be tagged, just let me know. Thank you.

Please vote.
@HHJ @Krimzon @CubicleGangster @ObsoleteSoul @PRIDEWASBETTER @Fraz @Dizzy @Zer @GarbageGuy @Bacco @DougieJones @Bornstarch @Dr Colossus @Lycandroid
@Wrath of Foamy @Axefan4life @milliniar @TrueBias @Dinkin_Flicka @iNoScopedJFK @GarbageGuy @Valhoven @Papachulu @BangBang @Senzo Tanaka @Dr Colossus @hsz
@mixmastermo @CubicleGangster @Jawth @Valhoven @BigDeadFreak @GarbageGuy @Luthien @Ashen One @Lycandroid @Law Talkin’ Guy @ObsoleteSoul @GtehMVP
@KingstonTX @Travis Alexander @Your Salad @BigDeadFreak @Natural Order @ColemanwastheGOAT @A_bomb47 @snowbro @Fraz @tank666 @RichardHarrow @elreece
@Unknown Pleasures @method115 @qtrs @Hellowhosthat @gondo @Coup de Gracie @Padre @snowbro @ASUThermo @Pierce 34 @Mohawk Banditó @SwamiLeoni @BigDeadFreak
@KaNesDeath @Rogan789 @El Che @TXstriker @tgv976 @Bob Gray @what-wut @Municipal Waste @KidBaize @Danespina @Rational Poster @multiple
 
It's crazy how cyberpunk has recovered from it's first impression.
 
