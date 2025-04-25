Takes Two To Tango
The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
First Elimination Bracket
Second Elimination Bracket
Third Elimination Bracket
Fourth Elimination Bracket
Fifth Elimination Bracket
Sixth Elimination Bracket
First Semi-Finals
Second Semi-Finals
The Finals
Down to just two picks.
Elden Ring
Bloodborne
Red Redemption II
Ghost of Tsushima
Cyberpunk 2077
Baldur's Gate III
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
If you don't want to be tagged, just let me know. Thank you.
Please vote.
@HHJ @Krimzon @CubicleGangster @ObsoleteSoul @PRIDEWASBETTER @Fraz @Dizzy @Zer @GarbageGuy @Bacco @DougieJones @Bornstarch @Dr Colossus @Lycandroid
@Wrath of Foamy @Axefan4life @milliniar @TrueBias @Dinkin_Flicka @iNoScopedJFK @GarbageGuy @Valhoven @Papachulu @BangBang @Senzo Tanaka @Dr Colossus @hsz
@mixmastermo @CubicleGangster @Jawth @Valhoven @BigDeadFreak @GarbageGuy @Luthien @Ashen One @Lycandroid @Law Talkin’ Guy @ObsoleteSoul @GtehMVP
@KingstonTX @Travis Alexander @Your Salad @BigDeadFreak @Natural Order @ColemanwastheGOAT @A_bomb47 @snowbro @Fraz @tank666 @RichardHarrow @elreece
@Unknown Pleasures @method115 @qtrs @Hellowhosthat @gondo @Coup de Gracie @Padre @snowbro @ASUThermo @Pierce 34 @Mohawk Banditó @SwamiLeoni @BigDeadFreak
@KaNesDeath @Rogan789 @El Che @TXstriker @tgv976 @Bob Gray @what-wut @Municipal Waste @KidBaize @Danespina @Rational Poster @multiple
