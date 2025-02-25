  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Out of these upcoming fights, which one are you most excited to watch? (The Finals) (Version 16)

Choose One.

  • Alex Pereira vs. Magomed Ankalaev - (Championship bout)

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Tom Aspinall vs. Jon Jones - (Rumour)

    Votes: 0 0.0%
  • Total voters
    0
Takes Two To Tango

Takes Two To Tango

The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Platinum Member
Joined
Jun 28, 2010
Messages
35,990
Reaction score
48,790
Continuation to these threads.

Takes Two To Tango

Thread 'Out of these upcoming fights, which 5 are you most excited to watch? (Version 16)'

Fights I'm most intrigued about:

Alex Pereira vs. Magomed Ankalaev
Khamzat Chimaev vs. Dricus Du Plessis
Tom Aspinall vs. Jon Jones
Michael Chandler vs. Paddy Pimblett
Alexander Volkanovski vs. Diego Lopes

Takes Two To Tango

Thread 'Out of these upcoming fights, which one are you most excited to watch? (First Semi-Finals) (Version 16)'

Continuation to this thread.



If you don't want to be tagged, just let me know.

Please vote, thank you.

@Norcim @ultra321 @Siver! @FEDORFAN44 @TCE @ASUThermo @Ares Black @Hymen Crusher @Bobby Boulders @Zach The Maniac @Spath @Reign Supreme @sdpdude9
@PurpleDrank @Senbonzakura @Deceasedxo @Fergelmince...
  • Like

Takes Two To Tango

Thread 'Out of these upcoming fights, which one are you most excited to watch? (Second Semi-Finals) (Version 16)'

Continuation to these threads.





If you don't want to be tagged, just let me know.

Please vote, thank you.
@Norcim @ultra321 @Siver! @FEDORFAN44 @TCE @ASUThermo @Ares Black @Hymen Crusher @Bobby Boulders...


If you don't want to be tagged, just let me know.

Please vote, thank you.
@Norcim @ultra321 @Siver! @FEDORFAN44 @TCE @ASUThermo @Ares Black @Hymen Crusher @Bobby Boulders @Zach The Maniac @Spath @Reign Supreme @sdpdude9
@PurpleDrank @Senbonzakura @Deceasedxo @Fergelmince @RockyLockridge @omawho402 @stinkynecklace @Ozze @JustOnce @Shaolin Alan @michi972 @Striker Fox
@Myrddin Wild @Spam On Rye @Typrune Goatley @Vegeta @Stalkingsquid @Chucky @Pezza @FrappeDuRocma @FreedomCricket @MrBlackheart @doozer @RockyLockridge
@Fahcough @Myrddin Wild @Bjjdad33 @Koala @tornado362 @HoiceNJuicy @FreedomCricket @Tnellie30 @andgonsil @FriskyRandy @Serge421 @HI SCOTT NEWMAN
@BOTTICELLI @reddhelium @TeenageMutantLesnarTurtle @svmr_db @NileRaito @Hdfi @Elegant @Tsuli @Pierce 34 @Objectively Correct @gotpan
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Takes Two To Tango
  • Poll Poll
Out of these upcoming fights, which one are you most excited to watch? (Second Semi-Finals) (Version 16)
Replies
16
Views
293
Fahcough
Fahcough
Takes Two To Tango
  • Poll Poll
Out of these upcoming fights, which one are you most excited to watch? (The Finals) (Version 15)
Replies
10
Views
404
Takes Two To Tango
Takes Two To Tango
Takes Two To Tango
  • Poll Poll
Out of these upcoming fights, which one are you most excited to watch? (Second Semi-Finals) (Version 15)
Replies
16
Views
541
Takes Two To Tango
Takes Two To Tango
Takes Two To Tango
  • Poll Poll
Out of these upcoming fights, which one are you most excited to watch? (First Semi-Finals) (Version 16)
Replies
9
Views
243
Mynameisjeff
Mynameisjeff
Takes Two To Tango
  • Poll Poll
Out of these upcoming fights, which one are you most excited to watch? (First Semi-Finals) (Version 15)
2
Replies
21
Views
757
Doughie99
Doughie99

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,259,093
Messages
56,943,287
Members
175,468
Latest member
cookerjb

Share this page

Back
Top