Television Out of these TV Characters - Which 5 are the greatest? (Third Elimination Bracket)

Choose Five.

  • Buffy Summers - Buffy The Vampire Slayer

    Votes: 3 33.3%

  • Peggy Bundy - Married With Children

    Votes: 6 66.7%

  • Elaine Benes - Seinfeld

    Votes: 4 44.4%

  • Blanche Devereaux - The Golden Girls

    Votes: 2 22.2%

  • Carlton Banks - The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air

    Votes: 6 66.7%

  • Bugs Bunny - Looney Tunes

    Votes: 3 33.3%

  • Dr. Spencer Reid - Criminal Minds

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Captain Roy Holt - Brooklyn Nine-Nine

    Votes: 1 11.1%

  • Mr. Burns - The Simpsons

    Votes: 2 22.2%

  • Bert & Ernie - Sesame Street

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Fleabag - Fleabag

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Tenth Doctor - Doctor Who

    Votes: 1 11.1%

  • Dustin Henderson - Stranger Things

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Jerry Seinfeld - Seinfeld

    Votes: 3 33.3%

  • Jeannie - I Dream of Jeannie

    Votes: 1 11.1%

  • Lucy Ricardo - I Love Lucy

    Votes: 1 11.1%

  • Snake Eyes - GI. Joe: A Real American Hero

    Votes: 2 22.2%

  • Roseanne Conner - Roseanne

    Votes: 2 22.2%

  • Data - Star Trek: The Next Generation

    Votes: 3 33.3%

  • Cookie Monster - Sesame street

    Votes: 3 33.3%
  • Total voters
    9
Takes Two To Tango

Takes Two To Tango

The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Platinum Member
Joined
Jun 28, 2010
Messages
37,697
Reaction score
51,574
Feel free to suggest characters, I'll consider adding them. Thanks.


First Elimination Bracket
Second Elimination Bracket



My picks

Peggy Bundy - Married With Children
Carlton Banks - The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air
Jeannie - I Dream of Jeannie
Snake Eyes - GI. Joe: A Real American Hero
Data - Star Trek: The Next Generation



