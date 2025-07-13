Television Out of these TV Characters - Which 5 are the greatest? (Tenth Elimination Bracket)

Choose Five.

First Elimination Bracket
Second Elimination Bracket
Third Elimination Bracket
Fourth Elimination Bracket
Fifth Elimination Bracket
Sixth Elimination Bracket
Seventh Elimination Bracket
Eighth Elimination Bracket
Ninth Elimination Bracket


Final elimination bracket, onto Quarter-Finals next.


My picks:

Daenerys Targaryen - Game of Thrones
MacGyver - MacGyver
Jack Bauer - 24
Jean-Luc Picard - Star Trek: The Next Generation
Dana Scully - The X-Files



Hannibal Lecter - Hannibal


Sheldon Cooper - The Big Bang Theory


Thomas Magnum - Magnum, P.I


Kermit the Frog - Muppets


Lucille Bluth - Arrested Development


Gregory House - House


John Locke - Lost


J.R Ewing - Dallas


James Crockett - Miami Vice


Daenerys Targaryen - Game of Thrones



Benjamin 'Hawkeye' Pierce - M*A*S*H


MacGyver - MacGyver


Jack Bauer - 24


Frank Underwood - House of Cards


Will Smith - The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air


Dwight Schrute - The Office


Jean-Luc Picard - Star Trek: The Next Generation


Dana Scully - The X-Files


Saul Goodman - Better Call Saul


Jim Lahey - Trailer Park Boys
 
