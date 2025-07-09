Television Out of these TV Characters - Which 5 are the greatest? (Sixth Elimination Bracket)

Choose Five.

  • Eleven - Stranger Things

    Votes: 1 9.1%

  • Joker - Batman: The Animated Series

    Votes: 3 27.3%

  • Rick Grimes - The Walking Dead

    Votes: 2 18.2%

  • Yoda - Star Wars: The Clone Wars

    Votes: 3 27.3%

  • Loki - Loki

    Votes: 2 18.2%

  • Chandler Bing - Friends

    Votes: 4 36.4%

  • Jon Snow - Game of Thrones

    Votes: 5 45.5%

  • Tanya McQuoid - The White Lotus

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Mr. Rogers - Mister Rogers' Neighbourhood

    Votes: 2 18.2%

  • Snoopy - Charles M. Schulz Peanuts Universe

    Votes: 2 18.2%

  • Jack Reacher - Reacher

    Votes: 3 27.3%

  • Tommy Shelby - Peaky Blinders

    Votes: 6 54.5%

  • Ronald Speirs - Band of Brothers

    Votes: 3 27.3%

  • Karen Walker - Will & Grace

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Gustavo Fring - Breaking Bad

    Votes: 6 54.5%

  • Harley Quinn - Batman: The Animated Series

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Olivia Benson - Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

    Votes: 1 9.1%

  • Scooby-Doo - Scooby-Doo

    Votes: 3 27.3%

  • Gilligan - Gilligan's Island

    Votes: 2 18.2%

  • Dean & Sam Winchester - Supernatural

    Votes: 1 9.1%
  • Total voters
    11
Takes Two To Tango

Takes Two To Tango

The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Platinum Member
Joined
Jun 28, 2010
Messages
37,731
Reaction score
51,617
First Elimination Bracket
Second Elimination Bracket
Third Elimination Bracket
Fourth Elimination Bracket
Fifth Elimination Bracket



My picks:

Eleven - Stranger Things
Joker - Batman: The Animated Series
Chandler Bing - Friends
Ronald Speirs - Band of Brothers
Gustavo Fring - Breaking Bad



Eleven - Stranger Things


Joker - Batman: The Animated Series


Rick Grimes - The Walking Dead


Yoda - Star Wars: The Clone Wars


Loki - Loki


Chandler Bing - Friends


Jon Snow - Game of Thrones


Tanya McQuoid - The White Lotus


Mr. Rogers - Mister Rogers' Neighbourhood


Snoopy - Charles M. Schulz Peanuts Universe



Please vote, thanks.


@paddan @TheNinja @Doomer @TCE @ASUThermo @dc007 @Lovestorm @SalsaDelMuerte @calavera2
@Axefan4life @pv3Hpv3p @JinKazama @Screwtape @Thrawn33 @Speedy1 @Two Crows @TestosterOWN
@Starck @shunyata @Cyrano200 @Dizzy @squirrelynuts @Long Dark Blues @Kryptt @HoiceNJuicy @Tatra
@empsim @I Am Legion @offshore33 @ripsta619 @Pizza Werewolf @Otto! @Sunnyvale TP @Kimchii
@Mesos @Digital Fire @Shonuffbrad @MichiganMMA1978 @TheTickG @Ima5starman @boingyman @M4rk
@Iroh @SL1200 @wendelbudwhite @Korben @Brom Bones @sanfranpsycho @revoltub @VulcanNervPinch
@LilMountain @Five Fingered Fresh Fist @MLarson @FyrFytr998 @the gorilla @Diet Butcher @Kardashians
@Ares Black @Zookeeper Gabe @Excelsior @bubbleboyjones @GirthBrooks @Gigacardio @PaddyO'malley
@TapIt @Odoylerules22 @CrimsonFan @The J0ker @cheesus @eighterumg5 @PG29 red0 Jr @spamking
@jimjamjammer @TardStrong @HARRISON_3 @UncleJosh @biscuitsbrah @Goon Dog @Xuh @rivera
@SammyPops @BB in Crazy!!!! @method115 @Lebnof @Rastas @stalehotdog @ramsiN @cincymma79
@Ablis89 @FortieSicks @IloveTHIS @steeldragon @Dr Curtis Love @HUGHPHUG @-Magua- @zapataxiv
@SKYNET @CHUTE_BOXE78 @ASUThermo @new_mexico1 @Prex32 @BroRogan @landon @ThaiSexPills
@IndyCovaHart @Satanical Eve @LSXMMA @liner @west42 @itrainufcbro @jnes @MDoza @llperez22
@sleepwalk @Krimzon @MusterX @SuperHoss @Rob Battisti @tdluxon @AbominableJoman @milkmandanl
@Ralph Wiggum @lifelessheap @newcastleman @elreece @RayA @TonOdanK @lostdog000 @Rawex
@Streeter @Dr brakestick @KoChang @Fijeeto @Mr. Shickadance @deviake @Shroud of turinabol @Zer
@ThereIsNoSpoon @Texan6533 @CZMuayThai11 @Vergilius @Vegeta @Reign Supreme @SwamiLeoni
@Oeshon @Rizzo @Morning Star @Rygu @RooseTrollton @Kb7 @Michaelangelo @Squall Leonhart @-sin-
@Tyrannosaurus rex @Rozko @Senzo Tanaka @Steve-French @JackWhite @Cuttyrock @Striderxdj @Kingz
@Sano @EnthusiastCultivator @Heisenboom @ChickenBrother @Misanthropist @TapIt @WarHawk @cooks1
@El Che @Shaungotti @Papachulu @TheFakeMacoy @mangokush @websurfer @Hellowhosthat @Corona
@Champagne @esotamoc @Plissken @Gomi1977 @HeLLMuTT @Talent @RemyR @fungi @dbo @Misfit23
@scorpipede @yamahacrasher @phoenixikki @heloder @GIBLERTBAPTISTA @fingercuffs @ModernMatt
@Grassshoppa @Ezekiel 25:17 @Anung Un Rama @Sushi Fitness @ZeroGravity @Carvaso @burningspear
@Papasmurf45619 @dildos @Prutfis @benebox @Dillydilly @SaiWa @Kraysla @EJRMAN513 @struckus
@Prologue @qw3rty @Highway99 @Adrian Anis @GergreG @JonnyBonesPharmacist @Brutus....... @whocares
@GolovKing @Aegon Spengler @SiKnSiN @RollSonnenRoll @tobiaswins @BFoe @Supasalta3000 @Escabar
@DiarrheaPerlmans @ALAN PARTRIDGE @TJ Dillashank @Protegejoe296 @freakroor @ookii @UberHere
@Nathan LaMontagne @cmw43 @Cerberus87 @zuffazombee @Simple Southerner @TheWobbler @houjebek
@Nimrod @armbarforhire @ICHEERTHEBULL @west42 @jan230 @weaselkenievil @jericksen5 @Tone C
@AZZA B @Kaybee @Revolver @Chad The Limey @Bonos @BornOnMonday @King Joffery @Rogan789
@TheTickG @helax @MLarson @newcastleman @Gene Tunney @tank666 @I Am Legion @Krixes @Gigacardio
@Koala @Shroud of turinabol @Michaelangelo @Fox by the Sea @Jar of Flies @ColemanwastheGOAT @fungi
@Strijfy @Cielo_ @Chesten_Hesten @yamahacrasher @mainevent 140 @Lycandroid @Morning Star @Razberry
@Uber_Noober @Bluesbreaker @Cyrano200 @djacobox372 @Reign Supreme @TeTe @Azure @Winston Wolf
@PeterGriffin @milliniar @Adrian Anis @TheNinja @Cerberus87 @Texan6533 @Osculater @landon @BigSexy444
@yamahacrasher @JinKazama @RoastBeast @AFanNotAFighter @AlphaBetaShark @TadDunbar @Silentlucidity
@PRESIDENT TRUMP @Prov3nance @Grassshoppa @calavera2 @SoSo @Kraysla @Concrete @Necrocrawler
@wh4tttt @Nameless Ghoul @Razberry @calavera2 @Sixpounder @stalehotdog @WhiteMousse @GirthBrooks
@Sturm @khukurikoo @Dinkin_Flicka @WarDronx @40's @Wilmer Digreux @PurpleDrank @iNoScopedJFK
@AlphaBetaShark @kiley_sean @wlu.29 @jx820 @jan230 @RoastBeast @Krimzon @JackWhite @stalehotdog
@ricains_cretins @Xuh @Fla graplr @Scrody @Chama @ricc505 @snugglecakes @oscerthegrouch @Bagatur
@misterfurious @fishbisquit @Crucif13d @volodya @Blonde Oliveira @rustledjimjams @2009lurker
 
Jack Reacher - Reacher


Tommy Shelby - Peaky Blinders


Ronald Speirs - Band of Brothers


Karen Walker - Will & Grace


Gustavo Fring - Breaking Bad


Harley Quinn - Batman: The Animated Series


Olivia Benson - Law & Order: Special Victims Unit


Scooby-Doo - Scooby-Doo


Gilligan - Gilligan's Island


Dean & Sam Winchester - Supernatural
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,268,496
Messages
57,535,501
Members
175,741
Latest member
darealearth

Share this page

Back
Top