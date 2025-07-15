Television Out of these TV Characters - Which 5 are the greatest? (Second Quarter-Finals)

Choose Five.

  • Tyrion Lannister - Game of Thrones

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Michael Scott - The Office

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Bender - Futurama

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Norm Peterson - Cheers

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Ned Flanders - The Simpsons

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Mickey Mouse - Mickey Mouse

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Spider-Man - The Animated Series

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Gustavo Fring - Breaking Bad

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Scooby-Doo - Scooby-Doo

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Mr. Rogers - Mister Rogers' Neighbourhood

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Jon Snow - Game of Thrones

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Homer Simpson - The Simpsons

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Joker - Batman: The Animated Series

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Snoopy - A Boy Named Charlie Brown (1969)

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Tommy Shelby - Peaky Blinders

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Gilligan - Gilligan's Island

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Bugs Bunny - Looney Tunes

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Peggy Bundy - Married With Children

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Data - Star Trek: The Next Generation

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Cookie Monster - Sesame Street

    Votes: 0 0.0%
  • Total voters
    0
Takes Two To Tango

Takes Two To Tango

The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Platinum Member
Joined
Jun 28, 2010
Messages
37,826
Reaction score
51,792
First Elimination Bracket
Second Elimination Bracket
Third Elimination Bracket
Fourth Elimination Bracket
Fifth Elimination Bracket
Sixth Elimination Bracket
Seventh Elimination Bracket
Eighth Elimination Bracket
Ninth Elimination Bracket
Tenth Elimination Bracket
First Elimination Bracket


My picks:

Tyrion Lannister - Game of Thrones
Spider-Man - The Animated Series
Gustavo Fring - Breaking Bad
Joker - Batman: The Animated Series
Data - Star Trek: The Next Generation



Tyrion Lannister - Game of Thrones


Michael Scott - The Office


Bender - Futurama


Norm Peterson - Cheers


Ned Flanders - The Simpsons


Mickey Mouse - Mickey Mouse


Spider-Man - The Animated Series


Gustavo Fring - Breaking Bad


Scooby-Doo - Scooby-Doo


Mr. Rogers - Mister Rogers' Neighbourhood



If you don't want to be tagged, just let me know.

Please vote, thanks.



@paddan @TheNinja @Doomer @TCE @ASUThermo @dc007 @Lovestorm @SalsaDelMuerte @calavera2
@Axefan4life @pv3Hpv3p @JinKazama @Screwtape @Thrawn33 @Speedy1 @Two Crows @TestosterOWN
@Starck @shunyata @Cyrano200 @Dizzy @squirrelynuts @Long Dark Blues @Kryptt @HoiceNJuicy @Tatra
@empsim @I Am Legion @offshore33 @ripsta619 @Pizza Werewolf @Otto! @Sunnyvale TP @Kimchii
@Mesos @Digital Fire @Shonuffbrad @MichiganMMA1978 @TheTickG @Ima5starman @boingyman @M4rk
@Iroh @SL1200 @wendelbudwhite @Korben @Brom Bones @sanfranpsycho @revoltub @VulcanNervPinch
@LilMountain @Five Fingered Fresh Fist @MLarson @FyrFytr998 @the gorilla @Diet Butcher @Kardashians
@Ares Black @Zookeeper Gabe @Excelsior @bubbleboyjones @GirthBrooks @Gigacardio @PaddyO'malley
@TapIt @Odoylerules22 @CrimsonFan @The J0ker @cheesus @eighterumg5 @PG29 red0 Jr @spamking
@jimjamjammer @TardStrong @HARRISON_3 @UncleJosh @biscuitsbrah @Goon Dog @Xuh @rivera
@SammyPops @BB in Crazy!!!! @method115 @Lebnof @Rastas @stalehotdog @ramsiN @cincymma79
@Ablis89 @FortieSicks @IloveTHIS @steeldragon @Dr Curtis Love @HUGHPHUG @-Magua- @zapataxiv
@SKYNET @CHUTE_BOXE78 @ASUThermo @new_mexico1 @Prex32 @BroRogan @landon @ThaiSexPills
@IndyCovaHart @Satanical Eve @LSXMMA @liner @west42 @itrainufcbro @jnes @MDoza @llperez22
@sleepwalk @Krimzon @MusterX @SuperHoss @Rob Battisti @tdluxon @AbominableJoman @milkmandanl
@Ralph Wiggum @lifelessheap @newcastleman @elreece @RayA @TonOdanK @lostdog000 @Rawex
@Streeter @Dr brakestick @KoChang @Fijeeto @Mr. Shickadance @deviake @Shroud of turinabol @Zer
@ThereIsNoSpoon @Texan6533 @CZMuayThai11 @Vergilius @Vegeta @Reign Supreme @SwamiLeoni
@Oeshon @Rizzo @Morning Star @Rygu @RooseTrollton @Kb7 @Michaelangelo @Squall Leonhart @-sin-
@Tyrannosaurus rex @Rozko @Senzo Tanaka @Steve-French @JackWhite @Cuttyrock @Striderxdj @Kingz
@Sano @EnthusiastCultivator @Heisenboom @ChickenBrother @Misanthropist @TapIt @WarHawk @cooks1
@El Che @Shaungotti @Papachulu @TheFakeMacoy @mangokush @websurfer @Hellowhosthat @Corona
@Champagne @esotamoc @Plissken @Gomi1977 @HeLLMuTT @Talent @RemyR @fungi @dbo @Misfit23
@scorpipede @yamahacrasher @phoenixikki @heloder @GIBLERTBAPTISTA @fingercuffs @ModernMatt
@Grassshoppa @Ezekiel 25:17 @Anung Un Rama @Sushi Fitness @ZeroGravity @Carvaso @burningspear
@Papasmurf45619 @dildos @Prutfis @benebox @Dillydilly @SaiWa @Kraysla @EJRMAN513 @struckus
@Prologue @qw3rty @Highway99 @Adrian Anis @GergreG @JonnyBonesPharmacist @Brutus....... @whocares
@GolovKing @Aegon Spengler @SiKnSiN @RollSonnenRoll @tobiaswins @BFoe @Supasalta3000 @Escabar
@DiarrheaPerlmans @ALAN PARTRIDGE @TJ Dillashank @Protegejoe296 @freakroor @ookii @UberHere
@Nathan LaMontagne @cmw43 @Cerberus87 @zuffazombee @Simple Southerner @TheWobbler @houjebek
@Nimrod @armbarforhire @ICHEERTHEBULL @west42 @jan230 @weaselkenievil @jericksen5 @Tone C
@AZZA B @Kaybee @Revolver @Chad The Limey @Bonos @BornOnMonday @King Joffery @Rogan789
@TheTickG @helax @MLarson @newcastleman @Gene Tunney @tank666 @I Am Legion @Krixes @Gigacardio
@Koala @Shroud of turinabol @Michaelangelo @Fox by the Sea @Jar of Flies @ColemanwastheGOAT @fungi
@Strijfy @Cielo_ @Chesten_Hesten @yamahacrasher @mainevent 140 @Lycandroid @Morning Star @Razberry
@Uber_Noober @Bluesbreaker @Cyrano200 @djacobox372 @Reign Supreme @TeTe @Azure @Winston Wolf
@PeterGriffin @milliniar @Adrian Anis @TheNinja @Cerberus87 @Texan6533 @Osculater @landon @BigSexy444
@yamahacrasher @JinKazama @RoastBeast @AFanNotAFighter @AlphaBetaShark @TadDunbar @Silentlucidity
@PRESIDENT TRUMP @Prov3nance @Grassshoppa @calavera2 @SoSo @Kraysla @Concrete @Necrocrawler
@wh4tttt @Nameless Ghoul @Razberry @calavera2 @Sixpounder @stalehotdog @WhiteMousse @GirthBrooks
@Sturm @khukurikoo @Dinkin_Flicka @WarDronx @40's @Wilmer Digreux @PurpleDrank @iNoScopedJFK
@AlphaBetaShark @kiley_sean @wlu.29 @jx820 @jan230 @RoastBeast @Krimzon @JackWhite @stalehotdog
@ricains_cretins @Xuh @Fla graplr @Scrody @Chama @ricc505 @snugglecakes @oscerthegrouch @Bagatur
@misterfurious @fishbisquit @Crucif13d @volodya @Blonde Oliveira @rustledjimjams @2009lurker
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,268,876
Messages
57,563,873
Members
175,753
Latest member
TYR-I

Share this page

Back
Top