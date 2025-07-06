Great concept.



I’ll think this one over but Homer and Niles seem like a given for me. Niles was one of the best characters on a series that I think is one of the best sitcoms of all time. Epic DHP performance. He was just so dialed in.



Homer is iconic. Even though the Simpsons meandered years ago, you gotta look at the prime years.



Which probably means Tyrion gets a vote too. The show did him no favors in the later stages. Once he started working with Dany, he made one blunder after another. Don’t know if that was by design or whether Weiss and Benioff just sort of didn’t know what to do with him once he was out of Westeros. That said, his pick for king doesn’t come across as too wise a decision either to close out the series.



But in the first five seasons of GOT- epic character with some of the best scenes and dialog. Great performance by Dinklage throughout the series.



Honestly, I’d also probably vote for ANY character from Cheers in any give matchup. What a tremendous ensemble on a legendary series. Norm was hilarious. RIP George.