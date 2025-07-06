Television Out of these TV Characters - Which 5 are the greatest? (Second Elimination Bracket)

Choose Five.

  • Total voters
    80
Feel free to suggest characters, I'll consider adding them. Thanks.


First Elimination Bracket




My picks:

Screech - Saved by the Bell
Alex P. Keaton - Family Ties
Tyrion Lannister - Game of Thrones
Malcolm Reynolds - Firefly
Norm Peterson - Cheers




Clark Kent - Smallville


Barney Rubble - The Flintstones


Niles Crane - Frasier


Screech - Saved by the Bell


Homer Simpson - The Simpsons


Leonard Hofstadter - The Big Bang Theory


Kim Wexler - Better Call Saul


Bender - Futurama


Sergeant Terry Jeffords - Brooklyn Nine-Nine


Selina Meyer - Veep



Uncle Fester - The Addams Family


Alex P. Keaton - Family Ties


Tyrion Lannister - Game of Thrones


Malcolm Reynolds - Firefly


Norm Peterson - Cheers


Michael Scott - The Office


Dr. John Dorian - Scrubs


Ned Flanders - The Simpsons


Penny - The Big Bang Theory


Mickey Mouse - Mickey Mouse
 
Homer is on his own level here but many good choices .

Growing up Fsmily ties was one our favorite shows. So my favorite is Alex P. Keaton..

Homer is just in his own league tho here. Mickey sure but while he was the figurehead of Disney it was the other characters that got all the attention.
 
Takes Two To Tango said:
I'd say the same for Tyrion Lannister.
S1-S6 Tyrion could have given Chuck with that look in his eye, sea level Cain or motivated BJ a run for their money. But he got nerfed and stupidified from S7 on when he started pulling sloth guard and getting his ass whooped.


9fjx6d82pj311.gif
 
ChickenBrother said:
S1-S6 Tyrion could have given Chuck with that look in his eye, sea level Cain or motivated BJ a run for their money. But he got nerfed and stupidified from S7 on when he started pulling sloth guard and getting his ass whooped.


9fjx6d82pj311.gif
I'm one of the people who never watched Season 7. I try not to think it exists.
 
Great concept.

I’ll think this one over but Homer and Niles seem like a given for me. Niles was one of the best characters on a series that I think is one of the best sitcoms of all time. Epic DHP performance. He was just so dialed in.

Homer is iconic. Even though the Simpsons meandered years ago, you gotta look at the prime years.

Which probably means Tyrion gets a vote too. The show did him no favors in the later stages. Once he started working with Dany, he made one blunder after another. Don’t know if that was by design or whether Weiss and Benioff just sort of didn’t know what to do with him once he was out of Westeros. That said, his pick for king doesn’t come across as too wise a decision either to close out the series.

But in the first five seasons of GOT- epic character with some of the best scenes and dialog. Great performance by Dinklage throughout the series.

Honestly, I’d also probably vote for ANY character from Cheers in any give matchup. What a tremendous ensemble on a legendary series. Norm was hilarious. RIP George.
 
Looks like it's me and eleven other browncoats on this so far.
 
Jar of Flies said:
Just give Homer first place now. Mickey Mouse is big but I don’t really consider him a TV character as much as company/cultural icon.
Click to expand...
yea he isn't a character per se
he doesn't have a back story motivation etc..
he is just as you said an icon
 
