Television Out of these TV Characters - Which 5 are the greatest? (Ninth Elimination Bracket)

Choose Five.

  • Total voters
    23
Takes Two To Tango

Takes Two To Tango

The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Platinum Member
Joined
Jun 28, 2010
Messages
37,771
Reaction score
51,700
First Elimination Bracket
Second Elimination Bracket
Third Elimination Bracket
Fourth Elimination Bracket
Fifth Elimination Bracket
Sixth Elimination Bracket
Seventh Elimination Bracket
Eighth Elimination Bracket



My picks:

Rust Cohle - True Detective
Uncle Phil - Fresh Prince of Bel-Air
Sam Malone - Cheers
Matt Murdock - Daredevil
Steve Urkel - Family Matters



Rust Cohle - True Detective


Frank Reynolds - It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia


Daryl Dixon - The Walking Dead


Bart Simpson - The Simpsons


Tobias Beecher - Oz


Uncle Phil - Fresh Prince of Bel-Air


Adrian Monk - Monk


Amanda Woodward - Melrose Place


Sam Malone - Cheers


Bill Cosby - The Cosby Show




If you don't want to be tagged, just let me know.

Please vote, thanks.


@paddan @TheNinja @Doomer @TCE @ASUThermo @dc007 @Lovestorm @SalsaDelMuerte @calavera2
@Axefan4life @pv3Hpv3p @JinKazama @Screwtape @Thrawn33 @Speedy1 @Two Crows @TestosterOWN
@Starck @shunyata @Cyrano200 @Dizzy @squirrelynuts @Long Dark Blues @Kryptt @HoiceNJuicy @Tatra
@empsim @I Am Legion @offshore33 @ripsta619 @Pizza Werewolf @Otto! @Sunnyvale TP @Kimchii
@Mesos @Digital Fire @Shonuffbrad @MichiganMMA1978 @TheTickG @Ima5starman @boingyman @M4rk
@Iroh @SL1200 @wendelbudwhite @Korben @Brom Bones @sanfranpsycho @revoltub @VulcanNervPinch
@LilMountain @Five Fingered Fresh Fist @MLarson @FyrFytr998 @the gorilla @Diet Butcher @Kardashians
@Ares Black @Zookeeper Gabe @Excelsior @bubbleboyjones @GirthBrooks @Gigacardio @PaddyO'malley
@TapIt @Odoylerules22 @CrimsonFan @The J0ker @cheesus @eighterumg5 @PG29 red0 Jr @spamking
@jimjamjammer @TardStrong @HARRISON_3 @UncleJosh @biscuitsbrah @Goon Dog @Xuh @rivera
@SammyPops @BB in Crazy!!!! @method115 @Lebnof @Rastas @stalehotdog @ramsiN @cincymma79
@Ablis89 @FortieSicks @IloveTHIS @steeldragon @Dr Curtis Love @HUGHPHUG @-Magua- @zapataxiv
@SKYNET @CHUTE_BOXE78 @ASUThermo @new_mexico1 @Prex32 @BroRogan @landon @ThaiSexPills
@IndyCovaHart @Satanical Eve @LSXMMA @liner @west42 @itrainufcbro @jnes @MDoza @llperez22
@sleepwalk @Krimzon @MusterX @SuperHoss @Rob Battisti @tdluxon @AbominableJoman @milkmandanl
@Ralph Wiggum @lifelessheap @newcastleman @elreece @RayA @TonOdanK @lostdog000 @Rawex
@Streeter @Dr brakestick @KoChang @Fijeeto @Mr. Shickadance @deviake @Shroud of turinabol @Zer
@ThereIsNoSpoon @Texan6533 @CZMuayThai11 @Vergilius @Vegeta @Reign Supreme @SwamiLeoni
@Oeshon @Rizzo @Morning Star @Rygu @RooseTrollton @Kb7 @Michaelangelo @Squall Leonhart @-sin-
@Tyrannosaurus rex @Rozko @Senzo Tanaka @Steve-French @JackWhite @Cuttyrock @Striderxdj @Kingz
@Sano @EnthusiastCultivator @Heisenboom @ChickenBrother @Misanthropist @TapIt @WarHawk @cooks1
@El Che @Shaungotti @Papachulu @TheFakeMacoy @mangokush @websurfer @Hellowhosthat @Corona
@Champagne @esotamoc @Plissken @Gomi1977 @HeLLMuTT @Talent @RemyR @fungi @dbo @Misfit23
@scorpipede @yamahacrasher @phoenixikki @heloder @GIBLERTBAPTISTA @fingercuffs @ModernMatt
@Grassshoppa @Ezekiel 25:17 @Anung Un Rama @Sushi Fitness @ZeroGravity @Carvaso @burningspear
@Papasmurf45619 @dildos @Prutfis @benebox @Dillydilly @SaiWa @Kraysla @EJRMAN513 @struckus
@Prologue @qw3rty @Highway99 @Adrian Anis @GergreG @JonnyBonesPharmacist @Brutus....... @whocares
@GolovKing @Aegon Spengler @SiKnSiN @RollSonnenRoll @tobiaswins @BFoe @Supasalta3000 @Escabar
@DiarrheaPerlmans @ALAN PARTRIDGE @TJ Dillashank @Protegejoe296 @freakroor @ookii @UberHere
@Nathan LaMontagne @cmw43 @Cerberus87 @zuffazombee @Simple Southerner @TheWobbler @houjebek
@Nimrod @armbarforhire @ICHEERTHEBULL @west42 @jan230 @weaselkenievil @jericksen5 @Tone C
@AZZA B @Kaybee @Revolver @Chad The Limey @Bonos @BornOnMonday @King Joffery @Rogan789
@TheTickG @helax @MLarson @newcastleman @Gene Tunney @tank666 @I Am Legion @Krixes @Gigacardio
@Koala @Shroud of turinabol @Michaelangelo @Fox by the Sea @Jar of Flies @ColemanwastheGOAT @fungi
@Strijfy @Cielo_ @Chesten_Hesten @yamahacrasher @mainevent 140 @Lycandroid @Morning Star @Razberry
@Uber_Noober @Bluesbreaker @Cyrano200 @djacobox372 @Reign Supreme @TeTe @Azure @Winston Wolf
@PeterGriffin @milliniar @Adrian Anis @TheNinja @Cerberus87 @Texan6533 @Osculater @landon @BigSexy444
@yamahacrasher @JinKazama @RoastBeast @AFanNotAFighter @AlphaBetaShark @TadDunbar @Silentlucidity
@PRESIDENT TRUMP @Prov3nance @Grassshoppa @calavera2 @SoSo @Kraysla @Concrete @Necrocrawler
@wh4tttt @Nameless Ghoul @Razberry @calavera2 @Sixpounder @stalehotdog @WhiteMousse @GirthBrooks
@Sturm @khukurikoo @Dinkin_Flicka @WarDronx @40's @Wilmer Digreux @PurpleDrank @iNoScopedJFK
@AlphaBetaShark @kiley_sean @wlu.29 @jx820 @jan230 @RoastBeast @Krimzon @JackWhite @stalehotdog
@ricains_cretins @Xuh @Fla graplr @Scrody @Chama @ricc505 @snugglecakes @oscerthegrouch @Bagatur
@misterfurious @fishbisquit @Crucif13d @volodya @Blonde Oliveira @rustledjimjams @2009lurker
 
Fonzie - Happy Days


Aang - Avatar: the Last Airbender


Rick Sanchez - Rick and Morty


Matt Murdock - Daredevil


Steve Urkel - Family Matters


Archie Bunker - All in the Family


Samantha Jones - Sex and the City


Dexter Morgan - Dexter


Stewie Griffin - Family Guy


Ron Swanson - Parks and Recreation
 
1. Archie Bunker
2. Fonzie
3. Steve Urkel
4. Stewie Griffin
5. Bart Simpson
 
Last edited:
uZPI1Gu.gif
 
I recommend watching Archie to you youngins. It’s before my time too but it’s pretty good
 
I still voted for Bill Cosby because regardless of what happened since that was a great show. Friends and I used to love watching it when were growing up.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Takes Two To Tango
  • Poll Poll
Movies Out of these actresses - Which are the 5 best? (Tournament) (Ninth Elimination Bracket)
Replies
16
Views
427
Spam On Rye
Spam On Rye

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,268,683
Messages
57,547,716
Members
175,748
Latest member
mauricio6711

Share this page

Back
Top