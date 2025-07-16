Television Out of these TV Characters - Which 5 are the greatest? (Fourth Quarter-Finals)

Choose Five.

First Elimination Bracket
Second Elimination Bracket
Third Elimination Bracket
Fourth Elimination Bracket
Fifth Elimination Bracket
Sixth Elimination Bracket
Seventh Elimination Bracket
Eighth Elimination Bracket
Ninth Elimination Bracket
Tenth Elimination Bracket
First Quarter-Finals
Second Quarter-Finals
Third Quarter-Finals


Last of the Quarter-Finals, onto The Semi-Finals next.



My picks:

Batman - Batman: The Animated Series
Rust Cohle - True Detective
Dana Scully - The X-Files
Carlton Banks - The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air
Eddard 'Ned' Stark - Game of Thrones



Mr. Bean - Mr. Bean


Fred Flintstones - The Flintstones


Batman - Batman: The Animated Series


Eric Cartman - South Park


Sandor 'The Hound' Clegane - Game of Thrones


Frasier Crane - Frasier


Xena - Xena Warrior Princess


Charlie Kelly - It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia


Bart Simpson - The Simpsons


Fonzie - Happy Days






If you don't want to be tagged, just let me know.

Please vote, thanks.


Uncle Phil - Fresh Prince of Bel-Air


Rust Cohle - True Detective


Ron Swanson - Parks and Recreation


Archie Bunker - All in the Family


Stewie Griffin - Family Guy


Dana Scully - The X-Files


Spock - Star Trek: The Original Series


Carlton Banks - The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air


Eddard 'Ned' Stark - Game of Thrones


Elaine Benes - Seinfeld
 
