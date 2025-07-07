Television Out of these TV Characters - Which 5 are the greatest? (Fourth Elimination Bracket)

Choose Five.

  • Total voters
    29
First Elimination Bracket
Second Elimination Bracket
Third Elimination Bracket



My picks:

Optimus Prime - The Transformers
Kelly Bundy - Married With Children
Obi-Wan Kenobi - Star Wars: The Clone Wars
Jaime Lannister - Game of Thrones
Fox Mulder - The X-Files



George Costanza - Seinfeld


Yogi Bear - The Yogi Bear Show


Optimus Prime - The Transformers


Jim Halpert - The Office


Charlie Harper - Two and a Half Men


Zach Morris - Saved the Bell


Tom & Jerry - Tom & Jerry


Leonard McCoy - Star Trek: The Original Series


Wonder Woman - Wonder Woman


Kelly Bundy - Married With Children




Don Draper - Mad Men


Ted Mosby - How I Met Your Mother


Obi-Wan Kenobi - Star Wars: The Clone Wars


Phoebe Buffay - Friends


Jaime Lannister - Game of Thrones


Tony Soprano - The Sopranos


Bubbles - Trailer Park Boys


Fox Mulder - The X-Files


James T. Kirk - Star Trek: The Original Series


Rose Nylund - The Golden Girls
 
Kirk and Mulder for sure.
Costanza
Soprano
Lastly I went Lannister. The guy fucked his sister multiple times and people still respected him.
 
Is the black,gay Dr Who going to be in this? I've no intention of voting for him just wondering?
 
