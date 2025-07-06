Television Out of these TV Characters - Which 5 are the greatest? (First Elimination Bracket)

Choose Five.

  • Total voters
    33
Takes Two To Tango

Takes Two To Tango

The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Platinum Member
Joined
Jun 28, 2010
Messages
37,671
Reaction score
51,538
Here we go another big tourney. About 10 Elimination Brackets.

Hope you like this.

Feel free to suggest characters, I'll consider adding them.



My picks:

Sam Beckett - Quantum Leap
Walter White - Breaking Bad
Mary Anne Summers - Gilligan's Island
Duke - GI. Joe
Jack Tripper - Three's Company



Omar Little - The Wire


Sam Beckett - Quantum Leap


Sulu - Star Trek: The Original Series


James "Sawyer' Ford - Lost


Ross Geller - Friends


Walter White - Breaking Bad


Jorah Mormont - Game of Thrones


Hodor - Game of Thrones


Montgomery Scott - Star Trek: The Original Series


Alf - Alf



If you don't want to be tagged, just let me know.

Please vote, thanks.


@paddan @TheNinja @Doomer @TCE @ASUThermo @dc007 @Lovestorm @SalsaDelMuerte @calavera2
@Axefan4life @pv3Hpv3p @JinKazama @Screwtape @Thrawn33 @Speedy1 @Two Crows @TestosterOWN
@Starck @shunyata @Cyrano200 @Dizzy @squirrelynuts @Long Dark Blues @Kryptt @HoiceNJuicy @Tatra
@empsim @I Am Legion @offshore33 @ripsta619 @Pizza Werewolf @Otto! @Sunnyvale TP @Kimchii
@Mesos @Digital Fire @Shonuffbrad @MichiganMMA1978 @TheTickG @Ima5starman @boingyman @M4rk
@Iroh @SL1200 @wendelbudwhite @Korben @Brom Bones @sanfranpsycho @revoltub @VulcanNervPinch
@LilMountain @Five Fingered Fresh Fist @MLarson @FyrFytr998 @the gorilla @Diet Butcher @Kardashians
@Ares Black @Zookeeper Gabe @Excelsior @bubbleboyjones @GirthBrooks @Gigacardio @PaddyO'malley
@TapIt @Odoylerules22 @CrimsonFan @The J0ker @cheesus @eighterumg5 @PG29 red0 Jr @spamking
@jimjamjammer @TardStrong @HARRISON_3 @UncleJosh @biscuitsbrah @Goon Dog @Xuh @rivera
@SammyPops @BB in Crazy!!!! @method115 @Lebnof @Rastas @stalehotdog @ramsiN @cincymma79
@Ablis89 @FortieSicks @IloveTHIS @steeldragon @Dr Curtis Love @HUGHPHUG @-Magua- @zapataxiv
@SKYNET @CHUTE_BOXE78 @ASUThermo @new_mexico1 @Prex32 @BroRogan @landon @ThaiSexPills
@IndyCovaHart @Satanical Eve @LSXMMA @liner @west42 @itrainufcbro @jnes @MDoza @llperez22
@sleepwalk @Krimzon @MusterX @SuperHoss @Rob Battisti @tdluxon @AbominableJoman @milkmandanl
@Ralph Wiggum @lifelessheap @newcastleman @elreece @RayA @TonOdanK @lostdog000 @Rawex
@Streeter @Dr brakestick @KoChang @Fijeeto @Mr. Shickadance @deviake @Shroud of turinabol @Zer
@ThereIsNoSpoon @Texan6533 @CZMuayThai11 @Vergilius @Vegeta @Reign Supreme @SwamiLeoni
@Oeshon @Rizzo @Morning Star @Rygu @RooseTrollton @Kb7 @Michaelangelo @Squall Leonhart @-sin-
@Tyrannosaurus rex @Rozko @Senzo Tanaka @Steve-French @JackWhite @Cuttyrock @Striderxdj @Kingz
@Sano @EnthusiastCultivator @Heisenboom @ChickenBrother @Misanthropist @TapIt @WarHawk @cooks1
@El Che @Shaungotti @Papachulu @TheFakeMacoy @mangokush @websurfer @Hellowhosthat @Corona
@Champagne @esotamoc @Plissken @Gomi1977 @HeLLMuTT @Talent @RemyR @fungi @dbo @Misfit23
@scorpipede @yamahacrasher @phoenixikki @heloder @GIBLERTBAPTISTA @fingercuffs @ModernMatt
@Grassshoppa @Ezekiel 25:17 @Anung Un Rama @Sushi Fitness @ZeroGravity @Carvaso @burningspear
@Papasmurf45619 @dildos @Prutfis @benebox @Dillydilly @SaiWa @Kraysla @EJRMAN513 @struckus
@Prologue @qw3rty @Highway99 @Adrian Anis @GergreG @JonnyBonesPharmacist @Brutus....... @whocares
@GolovKing @Aegon Spengler @SiKnSiN @RollSonnenRoll @tobiaswins @BFoe @Supasalta3000 @Escabar
@DiarrheaPerlmans @ALAN PARTRIDGE @TJ Dillashank @Protegejoe296 @freakroor @ookii @UberHere
@Nathan LaMontagne @cmw43 @Cerberus87 @zuffazombee @Simple Southerner @TheWobbler @houjebek
@Nimrod @armbarforhire @ICHEERTHEBULL @west42 @jan230 @weaselkenievil @jericksen5 @Tone C
@AZZA B @Kaybee @Revolver @Chad The Limey @Bonos @BornOnMonday @King Joffery @Rogan789
@TheTickG @helax @MLarson @newcastleman @Gene Tunney @tank666 @I Am Legion @Krixes @Gigacardio
@Koala @Shroud of turinabol @Michaelangelo @Fox by the Sea @Jar of Flies @ColemanwastheGOAT @fungi
@Strijfy @Cielo_ @Chesten_Hesten @yamahacrasher @mainevent 140 @Lycandroid @Morning Star @Razberry
@Uber_Noober @Bluesbreaker @Cyrano200 @djacobox372 @Reign Supreme @TeTe @Azure @Winston Wolf
@PeterGriffin @milliniar @Adrian Anis @TheNinja @Cerberus87 @Texan6533 @Osculater @landon @BigSexy444
@yamahacrasher @JinKazama @RoastBeast @AFanNotAFighter @AlphaBetaShark @TadDunbar @Silentlucidity
@PRESIDENT TRUMP @Prov3nance @Grassshoppa @calavera2 @SoSo @Kraysla @Concrete @Necrocrawler
@wh4tttt @Nameless Ghoul @Razberry @calavera2 @Sixpounder @stalehotdog @WhiteMousse @GirthBrooks
@Sturm @khukurikoo @Dinkin_Flicka @WarDronx @40's @Wilmer Digreux @PurpleDrank @iNoScopedJFK
@AlphaBetaShark @kiley_sean @wlu.29 @jx820 @jan230 @RoastBeast @Krimzon @JackWhite @stalehotdog
@ricains_cretins @Xuh @Fla graplr @Scrody @Chama @ricc505 @snugglecakes @oscerthegrouch @Bagatur
@misterfurious @fishbisquit @Crucif13d @volodya @Blonde Oliveira @rustledjimjams @2009lurker
 
The Doctor - Doctor Who


Charles Ingalls - Little House in the Prairie


Mary Ann Summers - Gilligan's Island


Woody Boyd - Cheers


Duke - GI. Joe: A Real American Hero


Mary Richards - The Mary Tyler Moore Show


Jack Tripper - Three's Company


Castiel - Supernatural


Leroy Jethro Gibbs - NCIS


Catwoman - Batman (1966)
 
zapataxiv said:
cool idea
but for me the only 1 I felt 100% about was omar
I'm excited for the other brackets
Click to expand...
For me it was Walter White and him. The Wire, and Breaking/Better Call Saul are my favorite television shows ever
Takes Two To Tango said:
Thanks. Yeah Omar is one of the greatest characters indeed.
Click to expand...
79f1215ae8633df70bc53625ca74407e.gif
 
Sulu
Walter White
Hodor
Jack Tripper
Catwoman

WTF with the no love for Sulu? Dude was the protagonist of "Sulu's Search for the Stars," one of the greatest sci fi series ever.
 
I picked Woody but Omar and Sawyer are my jam as well.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,268,323
Messages
57,523,646
Members
175,736
Latest member
MairaJordo

Share this page

Back
Top