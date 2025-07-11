Television Out of these TV Characters - Which 5 are the greatest? (Eighth Elimination Bracket)

Choose Five.

  • Frasier Crane - Frasier

    Votes: 12 37.5%

  • Liz Lemon - 30 Rock

    Votes: 2 6.3%

  • Fred Flintstones - The Flintstones

    Votes: 15 46.9%

  • Tobias Fünke - Arrested Development

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Eric Cartman - Southpark

    Votes: 24 75.0%

  • Xena - Xena Warrior Princess

    Votes: 14 43.8%

  • Batman - Batman The Animated Series

    Votes: 15 46.9%

  • Mr. Bean - Mr. Bean

    Votes: 10 31.3%

  • Sandor 'The Hound' Clegane - Game of Thrones

    Votes: 17 53.1%

  • Al Swearengen - Deadwood

    Votes: 5 15.6%

  • Sydney Bristow - Alias

    Votes: 1 3.1%

  • Joey Tribbiani - Friend

    Votes: 7 21.9%

  • Doogie Howser - Doogie Howser M.D

    Votes: 2 6.3%

  • Elliot Alderson - Mr. Robot

    Votes: 3 9.4%

  • Ted Lasso - Ted Lasso

    Votes: 3 9.4%

  • Josiah 'Jed' Bartlett - The West Wing

    Votes: 1 3.1%

  • Charlie Kelly - It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia

    Votes: 12 37.5%

  • Barry Berkman - Barry

    Votes: 4 12.5%

  • Eric Taylor - Friday Night Lights

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Meredith Grey - Grey's Anatomy

    Votes: 0 0.0%
  • Total voters
    32
Two more Elimination Brackets left and then onto the Quarter-Finals.



My picks:

Fred Flintstones - The Flintstones
Xena - Xena Warrior Princess
Batman - Batman The Animated Series
Sandor 'The Hound' Clegane - Game of Thrones
Elliot Alderson - Mr. Robot




Frasier Crane - Frasier


Liz Lemon - 30 Rock


Fred Flintstones - The Flintstones


Tobias Fünke - Arrested Development


Eric Cartman - Southpark


Xena - Xena Warrior Princess


Batman - Batman The Animated Series


Mr. Bean - Mr. Bean


Sandor 'The Hound' Clegane - Game of Thrones


Al Swearengen - Deadwood



If you don't want to be tagged, just let me know.

Please vote, thanks.



Sydney Bristow - Alias


Joey Tribbiani - Friend


Doogie Howser - Doogie Howser M.D


Elliot Alderson - Mr. Robot


Ted Lasso - Ted Lasso


Josiah 'Jed' Bartlet - The West Wing


Charlie Kelly - It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia


Barry Berkman - Barry


Eric Taylor - Friday Night Lights


Meredith Grey - Grey's Anatomy
 
These cans are probably going to vote for some Game of Thrones nonsense over Mr. Bean. Smh.

BPAGg7.gif
 
Xena having more votes than Frasier is rather baffling to be honest. And I voted for both.
 
