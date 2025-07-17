Television Out of these TV Characters - Which 4 are the greatest? (Second Semi-Finals)

Choose Four.

  • Total voters
    48
First Elimination Bracket
Second Elimination Bracket
Third Elimination Bracket
Fourth Elimination Bracket
Fifth Elimination Bracket
Sixth Elimination Bracket
Seventh Elimination Bracket
Eighth Elimination Bracket
Ninth Elimination Bracket
Tenth Elimination Bracket
First Quarter-Finals
Second Quarter-Finals
Third Quarter-Finals
Fourth Quarter-Finals
First Semi-Finals


Onto The Finals next.



My picks:

Tyrion Lannister - Game of Thrones
Gustavo Fring - Breaking Bad
Fox Mulder - The X-Files
Jean-Luc Picard - Star Trek: The Next Generation



Tyrion Lannister - Game of Thrones


Michael Scott - The Office


Gustavo Fring - Breaking Bad


Homer Simpson - The Simpsons


Bugs Bunny - Looney Tunes


Bender - Futurama


Mr. Rogers - Mister Rogers' Neighbourhood


George Costanza - Seinfeld



Tony Soprano - The Sopranos


James T. Kirk - Star Trek: The Original Series


Fox Mulder - The X-Files


Saul Goodman - Better Call Saul / Breaking Bad


Jean-Luc Picard - Star Trek: The Next Generation


Tom & Jerry - Tom & Jerry


Dwight Schrute - The Office
 
1. George Costanza
2. Fox Mulder
3. Bender
4. James T. Kirk
 
214310.gif
 
George Costanza
George Costanza
George Costanza
Homer
 
