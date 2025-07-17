Television Out of these TV Characters - Which 4 are the greatest? (First Semi-Finals)

Choose Four.

First Elimination Bracket
Second Elimination Bracket
Third Elimination Bracket
Fourth Elimination Bracket
Fifth Elimination Bracket
Sixth Elimination Bracket
Seventh Elimination Bracket
Eighth Elimination Bracket
Ninth Elimination Bracket
Tenth Elimination Bracket
First Quarter-Finals
Second Quarter-Finals
Third Quarter-Finals
Fourth Quarter-Finals


We're now in the Semi-Finals, down to 30 characters. With only 4 choices.

Should get interesting.



My picks:

Uncle Phil - Fresh Prince of Bel-Air
Rust Cohle - True Detective
Elaine Benes - Seinfeld
Walter White - Breaking Bad




Eric Cartman - South Park


Bart Simpson - The Simpsons


Mr. Bean - Mr. Bean


Spock - Star Trek: The Original Series


Uncle Phil - Fresh Prince of Bel-Air


Rust Cohle - True Detective


Elaine Benes - Seinfeld


Al Bundy - Married With Children




Walter White - Breaking Bad


Cosmo Kramer - Seinfeld


Beavis & Butt-Head - Beavis & Butt-Head


Omar Little - The Wire


Vic Mackey - The Shield


Mike Ehrmantraut - Better Call Saul / Breaking Bad


Mr. Burns - The Simpsons
 
Man, y'all really gotta watch the Shield. Seriously.
 
Al
Bart
Burns
Cartman

I feel kinda bad having 3 cartoon characters here.
 
