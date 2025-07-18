Television Out of these TV Characters - Which 3 are the greatest? (The Finals)

Choose Three.

Takes Two To Tango

The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
First Elimination Bracket
Second Elimination Bracket
Third Elimination Bracket
Fourth Elimination Bracket
Fifth Elimination Bracket
Sixth Elimination Bracket
Seventh Elimination Bracket
Eighth Elimination Bracket
Ninth Elimination Bracket
Tenth Elimination Bracket
First Quarter-Finals
Second Quarter-Finals
Third Quarter-Finals
Fourth Quarter-Finals
First Semi-Finals
Second Semi-Finals


12 characters to go and only 3 choices.


My picks:

Walter White - Breaking Bad
Al Bundy - Married With Children
Spock - Star Trek: The Original Series




Eric Cartman - South Park


Walter White - Breaking Bad


Al Bundy - Married With Children


Bart Simpson - The Simpsons


Mr. Bean - Mr. Bean


Spock - Star Trek: The Original Series




Cosmo Kramer - Seinfeld


Homer Simpson - The Simpsons


George Costanza - Seinfeld


Tony Soprano - The Sopranos


Bugs Bunny - Looney Tunes


Michael Scott - The Office
 
