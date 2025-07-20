  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Out of these TV Characters - Which 2 are the greatest? (Finals O/T)

Choose Two.

Takes Two To Tango

The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
First Elimination Bracket
Second Elimination Bracket
Third Elimination Bracket
Fourth Elimination Bracket
Fifth Elimination Bracket
Sixth Elimination Bracket
Seventh Elimination Bracket
Eighth Elimination Bracket
Ninth Elimination Bracket
Tenth Elimination Bracket
First Quarter-Finals
Second Quarter-Finals
Third Quarter-Finals
Fourth Quarter-Finals
First Semi-Finals
Second Semi-Finals
The Finals




My picks:

Walter White - Breaking Bad
Al Bundy - Married With Children



Eric Cartman - South Park


Walter White - Breaking Bad


Al Bundy - Married With Children


Mr. Bean - Mr. Bean


Homer Simpson - The Simpsons


George Costanza - Seinfeld


Tony Soprano - The Sopranos




Walter and Soprano. When it's down to the Finals, I can't vote for animations. Walter and Soprano killed it on both their shows.
 
Walt

And I know my guy Bean doesn't have much of a chance now but I'm with him to the end
 
source.gif
the-sopranos.gif
 
Art Vandelay and Anthony Soprano ultimately pull it off, sadly animated characters don't have to act, just be drawn so, of the human portrayals, those two nailed the essence of comedy and drama respectively. #CommaComa
 
