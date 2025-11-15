Takes Two To Tango
The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
The wire drop down might be his most iconic moment ever.
Some "Magnolia" fans in the house. After "There Will be Blood" it is P.T. Anderson's best film IMO.
Have you seen his first film, "Hard Eight"? Solid work and in hindsight it's cool to watch Anderson working on techniques he would incorporate later on at a higher level.Magnolia is a masterpiece. Same with There Will Be Blood.
@Pittie Petey @RollSonnenRoll @PRIDEWASBETTER
You can't write it better than Cole winning the league
Nice to see a Collateral scene in the mix. The wire scene is the best but the Hey homie scene was a closed second.
A poll like this for Michael Keaton would be cool, he has a ton of movies that have great scenes in them.
Sweet, he has a large catalog and a ton of quotable scenes from comedies to dramas to action movies.I'll definitely consider a Michael Keaton one.