Movies Out of these Tom Cruise scenes - Which 4 are his best? (Part Two)

Choose Four.

  • Days of Thunder - Cole Trickle champion

    Votes: 7 25.0%

  • A Few Good Men - You have to ask nicely

    Votes: 2 7.1%

  • A Few Good Men - Tom Cruise Loses His Mind And Wrecks Everything

    Votes: 5 17.9%

  • A Few Good Men - You can't handle the truth

    Votes: 18 64.3%

  • Interview With the Vampire - Master and Apprentice scene

    Votes: 5 17.9%

  • Mission Impossible - Legendary Wire Heist

    Votes: 12 42.9%

  • Magnolia - "Frank T.J. Mackey" Complete Seminar

    Votes: 4 14.3%

  • Magnolia - Catharsis scene

    Votes: 4 14.3%

  • Vanilla Sky - Intro

    Votes: 2 7.1%

  • Vanilla Sky - ''A f***g mask!''

    Votes: 3 10.7%

  • Vanilla Sky - Consequences

    Votes: 3 10.7%

  • Minority Report - "You're Supposed to Kill Me"

    Votes: 4 14.3%

  • Minority Report - "Run!"

    Votes: 3 10.7%

  • Minority Report - Final scene

    Votes: 2 7.1%

  • The Last Samurai - Forest Battle

    Votes: 8 28.6%

  • The Last Samurai - Never say die

    Votes: 4 14.3%

  • Collateral - That my briefcase?

    Votes: 9 32.1%
  • Total voters
    28
  • Poll closed .
If you don't want to be tagged, just let me know. Thank you.

Please vote.


@tank666 @Crucif13d @Stoic1 @TheChance @Thrawn33 @Rawex @Cyrano200 @Prutfis @Streeter @TJ Dillashank @Crazy Source @mikefitfhbender1 @Caesar_Of_Uranus
@KnightTemplar @HHJ @johnsmithjohnson @Tone C @SmoothPies @sleepwalk @Rastas @HardBoiled @TheNinja @Kraysla @Wrath of Foamy @Concrete @Prefect @Rawex
@SalvadorAllende @ripsta619 @deadshot138 @Diet Butcher @revoltub @William Huggins @Sushi Fitness @SKYNET @GoodBadHBK @Ima5starman @Beef Taco @El Che
@Staph infection @spastikbecher @TYR-I @Caesar_Of_Uranus @Jack Reacheround @SpicyJoe @Brom Bones @Possum Jenkins @JoeBobbaLou2 @BB in Crazy!!!! @LegatoBlue11
@Knock Out Ned @BornOnMonday @Thai Domi @deadshot138 @MMA IAN @MDoza @Stoic1 @Your Salad @shunyata @-sin- @kjg1672 @wlu.29 @fungi @David Street @2009lurker
@Korben @stalehotdog @Thepaintbucket @oscerthegrouch @Brutus....... @Adam34
 
Nice to see a Collateral scene in the mix. The wire scene is the best but the Hey homie scene was a closed second.

A poll like this for Michael Keaton would be cool, he has a ton of movies that have great scenes in them.
 
Edit cause I can't read
 
Last edited:
Staph infection said:
Nice to see a Collateral scene in the mix. The wire scene is the best but the Hey homie scene was a closed second.

A poll like this for Michael Keaton would be cool, he has a ton of movies that have great scenes in them.
Click to expand...

I'll definitely consider a Michael Keaton one.
 
