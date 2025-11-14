Takes Two To Tango
The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Top Gun Volleyball scene x 4 .
It's the only acceptable answer on Sherdog.
You didn't like any of the Born on the Fourth of July ones?
You didn't like any of the Born on the Fourth of July ones?
Subway scene - Risky Business
Bro, there were a couple of scenes in "Magnolia" that should be in there. "Cocktail" sucked.
Yep. Agreed. Prefer to see one to two scenes per film so we can have a variety. Risky and color of money are my 2 favs and they have a ton of great scenes.
I actually enjoy it. My job has a lot of hurry up and waits right now. I can't really discuss the news or want to, I live on saint johns usvi right next to Epstein island and that's all people I know in the States want to talk about. More or less "okay we thought you guys were full of shit, we are sorry"
I actually enjoy it. My job has a lot of hurry up and waits right now. I can't really discuss the news or want to, I live on saint johns usvi right next to Epstein island and that's all people I know in the States want to talk about. More or less "okay we thought you guys were full of shit, we are sorry"
This stuff is a good distraction plus I love movies
I think cruises best movie was probably collateral, I think he should have gotten an Oscar for it. There are people really like him and nails down the "Wolf" personality, pure nihilism from someone starring at the abyss and thinks that's the only way people go after seeing it. Has kind of a killing joke vibe.