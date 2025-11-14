Movies Out of these Tom Cruise scenes - Which 4 are his best? (Part One)

Choose Four.

  • Taps - "It's Beautiful man"

    Votes: 2 6.1%

  • Top Gun - Arrogant Pilot

    Votes: 3 9.1%

  • Top Gun - Bar scene

    Votes: 10 30.3%

  • Top Gun - I was inverted

    Votes: 14 42.4%

  • Top Gun - Volleyball scene

    Votes: 13 39.4%

  • Top Gun - You're Dangerous

    Votes: 6 18.2%

  • Top Gun - Tom Cruise vs. Russian Jets

    Votes: 6 18.2%

  • Cocktail - All First Bar Scenes

    Votes: 5 15.2%

  • Cocktail - Kokomo

    Votes: 1 3.0%

  • Cocktail - The last barman poet

    Votes: 6 18.2%

  • Cocktail - Ending

    Votes: 2 6.1%

  • Rain Man - Hot Water Burn Baby

    Votes: 10 30.3%

  • Born on the Fourth of July - Treated like a human being

    Votes: 6 18.2%

  • Born on the Fourth of July - Thou Shall Not Kill

    Votes: 3 9.1%

  • Born on the Fourth of July - A Painful Confession

    Votes: 4 12.1%

  • Born on the Fourth of July - Your Yankee Doodle Dandy Come Home

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Jerry Maguire - Show Me the Money

    Votes: 18 54.5%
Takes Two To Tango

The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
This is big one, Tom Cruise has had quite a career and many good to great scenes.

So this is divided to 4 parts, with 65 scenes.


Part 2


















 
If you don't want to be tagged, just let me know. Thank you.

Please vote.



@tank666 @Crucif13d @Stoic1 @TheChance @Thrawn33 @Rawex @Cyrano200 @Prutfis @Streeter @TJ Dillashank @Crazy Source @mikefitfhbender1 @Caesar_Of_Uranus
@KnightTemplar @HHJ @johnsmithjohnson @Tone C @SmoothPies @sleepwalk @Rastas @HardBoiled @TheNinja @Kraysla @Wrath of Foamy @Concrete @Prefect @Rawex
@SalvadorAllende @ripsta619 @deadshot138 @Diet Butcher @revoltub @William Huggins @Sushi Fitness @SKYNET @GoodBadHBK @Ima5starman @Beef Taco @El Che
@Staph infection @spastikbecher @TYR-I @Caesar_Of_Uranus @Jack Reacheround @SpicyJoe @Brom Bones @Possum Jenkins @JoeBobbaLou2 @BB in Crazy!!!! @LegatoBlue11
@Knock Out Ned @BornOnMonday @Thai Domi @deadshot138 @MMA IAN @MDoza @Stoic1 @Your Salad @shunyata @RichardHarrow @-sin- @kjg1672 @wlu.29 @fungi
@Korben @stalehotdog @Thepaintbucket @oscerthegrouch @David Street @2009lurker
 
Bro, there were a couple of scenes in "Magnolia" that should be in there. "Cocktail" sucked.



 
GoodBadHBK said:
Yep. Agreed. Prefer to see one to two scenes per film so we can have a variety. Risky and color of money are my 2 favs and they have a ton of great scenes.
There are 4 parts or so called brackets in this if you read the OP. So there will be 65 Tom Cruise scenes all together.
 
Takes Two To Tango said:
If you don't want to be tagged, just let me know. Thank you.

Please vote.



I actualk
I actually enjoy it. My job has a lot of hurry up and waits right now. I can't really discuss the news or want to, I live on saint johns usvi right next to Epstein island and that's all people I know in the States want to talk about. More or less "okay we thought you guys were full of shit, we are sorry"
This stuff is a good distraction plus I love movies

I think cruises best movie was probably collateral, I think he should have gotten an Oscar for it. There are people really like him and nails down the "Wolf" personality, pure nihilism from someone starring at the abyss and thinks that's the only way people go after seeing it. Has kind of a killing joke vibe.
 
johnsmithjohnson said:
I actually enjoy it. My job has a lot of hurry up and waits right now. I can't really discuss the news or want to, I live on saint johns usvi right next to Epstein island and that's all people I know in the States want to talk about. More or less "okay we thought you guys were full of shit, we are sorry"
This stuff is a good distraction plus I love movies

I think cruises best movie was probably collateral, I think he should have gotten an Oscar for it. There are people really like him and nails down the "Wolf" personality, pure nihilism from someone starring at the abyss and thinks that's the only way people go after seeing it. Has kind of a killing joke vibe.
Thanks for the compliment. : - )
 
