Movies Out of these Tom Cruise scenes - Which 4 are his best? (Part Four)

Choose Four.

  • Top Gun: Maverick - Beach scene

    Votes: 6 28.6%

  • Top Gun: Maverick - Iceman scene

    Votes: 9 42.9%

  • Top Gun: Maverick - Maverick's Test Run Scene

    Votes: 11 52.4%

  • Top Gun: Maverick - Maverick and Rooster return to carrier

    Votes: 4 19.0%

  • Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One - Airport Scene

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One "I have to...Jump?"

    Votes: 1 4.8%

  • Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning - Tom Cruise EPIC Airplane Fight

    Votes: 6 28.6%

  • War of the Worlds - Hiding In The Basement From Aliens

    Votes: 1 4.8%

  • War of the Worlds - Tom Cruise kills Tim Robbins

    Votes: 5 23.8%

  • War of the Worlds - Abducted

    Votes: 1 4.8%

  • Rock of Ages - Wanted Dead or Alive

    Votes: 2 9.5%

  • Rock of Ages - Pour Some Sugar on Me

    Votes: 1 4.8%

  • Rock of Ages - Arsenal & Various Artists - Don't Stop Believin'

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Oblivion - How can a man die better?

    Votes: 6 28.6%

  • Edge of Tomorrow - How Many Times Have We Been Here

    Votes: 9 42.9%

  • Edge of Tomorrow - Thrown into Battle

    Votes: 10 47.6%
  • Total voters
    21
  • Poll closed .
The top gun bombing run was pretty intense but I don't know if I would say it is best part. I really enjoyed him in the Color of Money, Eye Wide Shut, Edge of Tomorrow, Top Gun 2, Born on the 4th of July, Jack Reacher, Firm, A Few Good Men, and Collateral.
 
Prefect said:
The top gun bombing run was pretty intense but I don't know if I would say it is best part. I really enjoyed him in the Color of Money, Eye Wide Shut, Edge of Tomorrow, Top Gun 2, Born on the 4th of July, Jack Reacher, Firm, A Few Good Men, and Collateral.
Tom Cruise is pretty consistent in making good to great movies throughout his career.
 
