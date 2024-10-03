Movies Out of these The Godfather scenes - Which is your 5 favorite?

Choose Five.

  • Opening Scene

    Votes: 3 30.0%

  • Johnny Fontaine story

    Votes: 1 10.0%

  • A man who doesn't spend time...

    Votes: 1 10.0%

  • The Godfather horse head scene

    Votes: 5 50.0%

  • Meeting with Sollozzo

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • If You Touch My Sister Again, I'll Kill You

    Votes: 1 10.0%

  • Don Vito Corleone shooting

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Leave The Gun, Take The Cannoli

    Votes: 2 20.0%

  • When Michael Corleone Takes Command

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Michael shoots Sollozzo and McCluskey

    Votes: 7 70.0%

  • Sonny's Death

    Votes: 5 50.0%

  • "You've had your drink"/Sonny's Dead.

    Votes: 2 20.0%

  • Look How They Massacred My Boy

    Votes: 1 10.0%

  • The Meeting

    Votes: 1 10.0%

  • Don Corleone and Michael

    Votes: 1 10.0%

  • Michael Corleone meets Moe Greene

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Baptism Scene, Michael Kills all the heads of the other families

    Votes: 7 70.0%

  • Carlo has to answer for Santino

    Votes: 2 20.0%

  • My Offer Is This Nothing

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • The New Godfather

    Votes: 3 30.0%
  • Total voters
    10
Takes Two To Tango

Takes Two To Tango

The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Platinum Member
Joined
Jun 28, 2010
Messages
34,025
Reaction score
45,470
I'm only going to put scenes that I can find on YT and the ones I thought are the most intriguing.


Opening Scene


Johnny Fontaine story


The Horse Head


A man who doesn't spend time...


Meeting with Sollozzo


If You Touch My Sister Again, I'll Kill You


Don Vito Corleone shooting


Leave The Gun, Take The Cannoli


When Michael Corleone Takes Command


Michael shoots Sollozzo and McCluskey



If you don't want to be tagged, just pm me or let me know on the thread. Thank you.

Please vote.

@paddan @BB in Crazy!!!! @Ares Black @Gene Tunney @ICHEERTHEBULL @Protectandserve @Tone505 @cincymma79 @scgst4 @TCE @Long Dark Blues @Diktaattori
@Kryptt @Randlewand @revoltub @ong bak @plataoplombo @Trill850 @HHJ @Plissken @Gomi1977 @Thrawn33 @Dizzy @MLarson @I Am Legion @Brofessor @revoltub
@Osculater @KingstonTX @Sushi Fitness @Ima5starman @cheesus @GearSolidMetal @Prex32 @Sobek @ObsoleteSoul
 
Sonny's Death


"You've had your drink"/Sonny's Dead.


Look How They Massacred My Boy


The Meeting


Don Corleone and Michael


Michael Corleone meets Moe Greene


Baptism Scene, Michael Kills all the heads of the other families


Carlo has to answer for Santino


My Offer Is This Nothing


The New Godfather
 
Not a huge fan of the flick. I always felt Brando's death scene was very well done though.

I'm sure this won't be a popular opinion
 
Im starting to feel unloved lol
 
Dissecting a front to back masterpiece like this is almost heretical!
 
The horse head scene was an actual horse head

Michael in the diner is my fav scene in the film and in film.

The ending is one of the best endings ever

Sonny dying & Michael's death orders round out my top 5
 
