Takes Two To Tango
The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
I'm only going to put scenes that I can find on YT and the ones I thought are the most intriguing.
Opening Scene
Johnny Fontaine story
The Horse Head
A man who doesn't spend time...
Meeting with Sollozzo
If You Touch My Sister Again, I'll Kill You
Don Vito Corleone shooting
Leave The Gun, Take The Cannoli
When Michael Corleone Takes Command
Michael shoots Sollozzo and McCluskey
If you don't want to be tagged, just pm me or let me know on the thread. Thank you.
Please vote.
