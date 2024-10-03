Spoiler

I'm only going to put scenes that I can find on YT and the ones I thought are the most intriguing.Opening SceneJohnny Fontaine storyThe Horse HeadA man who doesn't spend time...Meeting with SollozzoIf You Touch My Sister Again, I'll Kill YouDon Vito Corleone shootingLeave The Gun, Take The CannoliWhen Michael Corleone Takes CommandMichael shoots Sollozzo and McCluskey