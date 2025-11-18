Media Out of these sports - Which is the most dangerous? (Including MMA)

Out of these sports - Which is the most dangerous?

I'm going to say hockey, so many players get CTE from that sport and a lot of them offed themselves because of it.

Hockey also is the only sport that has both fighting and hitting. Plus the hits are more violent than other sports because of the high speed on the ice.

Boxing would be a close second.









 
I think as far as brain trauma goes it's boxing, but for other bodily injuries it's American Football followed by Rugby.
 
I went with boxing.

Its a tough call though because those team ball sports dont have weight classes and they compete a lot more per year. NHL is an 82 game regular season, no way could you fight MMA or box at a high level 82 times a year.
 
Boxing, you don't have a real support system in boxing. Mostly just greedy coaches and promoters.

Almost no one to look out for you, and it's by far the hardest sport to actually succeed at. In Hockey at least you have a team that is looking out for your best interest, in boxing most guys are just setup to be a highlight reel for someone who has an impossibly wide skill advantage over you. You also have to factor in the pay, a good hockey player can make a solid wage and retire earlier to live a healthier life. Boxers don't get paid much of anything, so they usually can't reliably escape the trauma without giving up on their dream.

Boxing is the most dangerous, guys die every year just from the fights, let alone the retirement life & trauma.

Don't even get me started on the disgusting underbelly of the sport either, you have teams paying randoms to spy on you to figure out how to give you the most efficient fashion of brain trauma, it's insane when you actually think about it.
 
'Danger' is relative. Boxing is worse for CTE across a whole career than MMA but you can kick with a lot more force than you can punch.

And the follow up shots on an unconscious opponent are very dangerous. So single incidents can be more dangerous in MMA.
 
Dr Fong said:
'Danger' is relative. Boxing is worse for CTE across a whole career than MMA but you can kick with a lot more force than you can punch.

And the follow up shots on an unconscious opponent are very dangerous. So single incidents can be more dangerous in MMA.
Nah, follow up shots to make sure can be good. In boxing you get concussed then get ten seconds to try and stand up and see if you can get concussed again.
 
I choose boxing because it's been proven through deaths in the ring and easily proven cte damage. Those "pillows" allow boxers to dole out a lot of damage.
Team sports allow you to ride the bench injured and seemingly over much better medical review and care.
Football and hockey players are real tough and have my respect, legendary endurance
 
Hellowhosthat said:
Nah, follow up shots to make sure can be good. In boxing you get concussed then get ten seconds to try and stand up and see if you can get concussed again.
It's not a black and white issue.

Indeed, repeat concussions in boxing are a major problem and this is why follow up shots CAN be safer. But they also have the capacity to make a bad knockout even worse. A guy getting flatline KOd in boxing won't beat the count to receive more punches, but that same unconscious body can receive several follow up shots in MMA.

I am not arguing that statistically boxing is a worse sport for CTEs and death. If that is the simple definition of danger, then yes, boxing is more dangerous.

But if we take a broader view of 'danger' MMA has broader scope for singular catastrophic incidents to occur. Kicks simply hit with more force than a punch. You can be spiked on your head.

More random shit can happen to you in an MMA fight and this needs to be considered when assessing 'danger'.
 
Boxing for brain injuries, American football for other injuries. Boxers take head punches all the time. Football has no weight classes. 300 pound guys running into each other is inherently dangerous.
 
Boxing is more dangerous to your brain. Football is more dangerous to your body.

If you're talking about dangerous youth sports.....my kid will never be doing Cheerleading or gymnastics. More serious and catastrophic injuries than any other.
 
Takes Two To Tango said:
I'm going to say hockey, so many players get CTE from that sport and a lot of them offed themselves because of it.

Hockey also is the only sport that has both fighting and hitting. Plus the hits are more violent than other sports because of the high speed on the ice.

Boxing would be a close second.









Definitely not hockey. Like its dangerous, etc... but nowdays there is almost no blind spot/full speed hits. It used to be much worse and still, most hockey players end their career before further problems.

From ur list -

#1 boxing / NFL

In reality? Cant say for 100% but iam almost sure that Motocross is hot candidate. Know one guy which in his 20s had screws and metal everywhere and still competed on highest level. Broken spines, crushed limbs, whatever u name..they freaking have it.

BTW no one have stronger wrists than Motocross people :D



Dont open this video if u cant handle broken limbs, etc...its full of it.
 
Well, boxing has by far the most deaths.


But American football has more life-changing injuries. So many people are permanently injured at the high school and college levels, but that's largely invisible.
 
shunyata said:
In MMA I've never seen a guy bleed to death after getting kicked in the throat by someone with a blade on his feet.
I know it wasn't your reference, but I remember watching Malarchuk bleed out on live TV, that was crazy. A lot of grown men on that ice with the fear of god look on their faces. If Clint was at the other end of the ice, he never would have made it. ALL his lucky stars were aligned that night.
 
