Takes Two To Tango
The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
I'm going to say hockey, so many players get CTE from that sport and a lot of them offed themselves because of it.
Hockey also is the only sport that has both fighting and hitting. Plus the hits are more violent than other sports because of the high speed on the ice.
Boxing would be a close second.
