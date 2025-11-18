Boxing, you don't have a real support system in boxing. Mostly just greedy coaches and promoters.



Almost no one to look out for you, and it's by far the hardest sport to actually succeed at. In Hockey at least you have a team that is looking out for your best interest, in boxing most guys are just setup to be a highlight reel for someone who has an impossibly wide skill advantage over you. You also have to factor in the pay, a good hockey player can make a solid wage and retire earlier to live a healthier life. Boxers don't get paid much of anything, so they usually can't reliably escape the trauma without giving up on their dream.



Boxing is the most dangerous, guys die every year just from the fights, let alone the retirement life & trauma.



Don't even get me started on the disgusting underbelly of the sport either, you have teams paying randoms to spy on you to figure out how to give you the most efficient fashion of brain trauma, it's insane when you actually think about it.