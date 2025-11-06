  • Xenforo Cloud is upgrading us to version 2.3.8 on Monday February 16th, 2026 at 12:00 AM PST. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Out of these Robert De Niro scenes - Which 5 are the best?

Choose Five.

Great thread. So many great Robert Deniro scenes it's hard to narrow it down to just 5. I even like the baseball movie he did with Wesley Snipes, The Fan. The Fan may be more Guilty Pleasure territory as it's better combined with liquor.
 
Deer Hunter - Russian Roulette

That scene was hugely impactful for me. I had never seen that movie. I think I was 19 or 20. 9/11 had just happened and I knew we would be going to war soon and that I was prime draft age.

I had been out all night getting high, like I always was at that age, and came back to my mom’s house late at night, stoned as fuck.

I turned on the tv and that scene is what can in immediately.
 
His best part in Cape Fear is when he puts Sam on trial.
 
I love De Niro too much and these choices are too strange for me, I can't do it. Not the brother/wife breakdown in Raging Bull? Not the talk with Peter Boyle in Taxi Driver? Not the final reveal scene in Angel Heart? Not the trial-by-God on the boat in Cape Fear? Not the improvised scene in the back room with Harvey Keitel in Mean Streets (and/or the pool hall fight scene)? Not the rescue scene at the beginning or the 12 steps scene at the end of Men of Honor? And WTF are The Mission and The Score even doing on the poll? I'd rather see the polygraph scene from Meet the Parents or a therapy scene from Analyze This, or even the baseball finale of The Fan.

In any event, for me it's when he loses his shit on his wife and brother in Raging Bull. That performance is the GOAT acting performance from the GOAT actor, but that whole sequence, from the "What's with this kissing on the mouth?" to him staring at the scrambled TV after assaulting the only people who inexplicably still care about him...that's not just what greatness looks like, that's what the greatest looks like.
 
First Russian roulette scene of Deer Hunter imo. Insane stuff.
 
This is a redeeming take.

Good call on the brother/wife scene, should have been on the list and likely his best.
 
I urge anyone who hasn't watched the "You never got me down" scene from Ragin Bull to watch that post haste. It's my favorite scene of all time.

Also, the "Travis gets ready" scene from Taxi Driver is pretty compelling stuff, too.
 
Taxi Driver
Deer Hunter
Heat

Goodfellas obviously has some great ones as well. The scene where he's at the bar smoking a cigarette and Cream starts playing is really good. Never speaks a word.
 
In addition to being my pick for the GOAT actor, he's also behind Steve McQueen IMO the GOAT nonverbal actor. He can deliver incredible lines and monologues, but he also doesn't need dialogue to act rings around people. The sequence in Heat when he's behind the wheel contemplating being "home free" or going after Waingro is one of the greatest things in film history and he doesn't say a word. I also love the wordless "goodbye" scene at the train station in Once Upon a Time in America when he sees Elizabeth McGovern off after their horrific "date."
 
