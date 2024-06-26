  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Movies Out of these movie trailers - Which 5 are the best? (First Elimination Bracket)

What's your picks?

  • Alien

    Votes: 1 100.0%

  • 10 Cloverfield Lane

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • The Dark Knight Rises

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Se7en

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Parasite

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • The Social Network

    Votes: 1 100.0%

  • Dr. Strangelove or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Terminator Salvation

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Shogun Assassin

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Romeo Must Die

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Psycho (1960)

    Votes: 1 100.0%

  • Prisoners

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Back to the Future

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • American Beauty

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Awakenings

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Logan

    Votes: 1 100.0%

  • The Last of the Mohicans

    Votes: 1 100.0%

  • Dinosaur (2000)

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Avatar

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Where the Wild Things Are

    Votes: 0 0.0%
  • Total voters
    1
Takes Two To Tango

Takes Two To Tango

The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Platinum Member
Joined
Jun 28, 2010
Messages
32,822
Reaction score
43,623
Here we go with another tournament. Let's find out what the best trailer is.

I got about 80 trailers in this tourney so far, need a bunch more. so please suggest trailers you want to see in this tournament.



My picks:

Alien
The Social Network
Psycho (1960)
Logan
The Last of the Mohicans




**Watch the trailers below**

Alien


10 Cloverfield Lane

The Dark Knight Rises

Se7en

Parasite

The Social Network

Dr. Strangelove or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb

Terminator Salvation

Shogun Assassin

Romeo Must Die
 
Psycho (1960)

Prisoners

Back to the Future


American Beauty


Awakenings


Logan

The Last of the Mohicans


Dinosaur (2000)

Avatar

Where the Wild Things Are
 
If you don't want to be tagged or be tagged just let me know.

Please vote, thanks.

@paddan @TheNinja @Doomer @TCE @Piperrr @ASUThermo @dc007 @Lovestorm
@ThinkGreen @Axefan4life @xHeadx @pv3Hpv3p @JinKazama @Screwtape @2DUM2TAP
@aldeniro78 @Starck @Anialater @TheRash @shunyata @Cyrano200 @Dizzy @squirrelynuts
@wigglestick @empsim @I Am Legion @offshore33 @ripsta619 @Korben @HUNTERMANIA
@Mesos @Digital Fire @Shonuffbrad @Trill850 @rustledjimjams @MichiganMMA1978
@Iroh @SL1200 @wendelbudwhite @Korben @Sleestaxk @Brom Bones @sanfranpsycho
@Ares Black @Zookeeper Gabe @Excelsior @bubbleboyjones @Brandon Wilson @marioh
@SammyPops @BB in Crazy!!!! @method115 @Virginiatechmic @Simian Raticus @Lebnof
@Ablis89 @FortieSicks @IloveTHIS @Vigorelli @steeldragon @Dr Curtis Love @HUGHPHUG
@MilesAbove @Randlewand @Uncle J @SKYNET @CHUTE_BOXE78 @Tol @ASUThermo
@IndyCovaHart @Magooglie @BARNUM @Satanical Eve @D3THRONED @bosox32 @Kryptt
@ManCityFC9 @sleepwalk @Krimzon @MusterX @SuperHoss @Rob Battisti @tdluxon
@Ralph Wiggum @lifelessheap @newcastleman @elreece @ctm @RayA @VulcanNervPinch
@Streeter @LetThemBleed @Dr brakestick @MuayThaiSteve79 @jerzey devil @Beau Wring
@Oeshon @Rizzo @stanlee @BayAreaGuy @Spiffy @Morning Star @Rygu @RooseTrollton
@Mohawk Mauler @Tyrannosaurus rex @Rozko @Senzo Tanaka @Steve-French @Superbad
@Sano @i420KrYpT @EnthusiastCultivator @Heisenboom @ChickenBrother @RoñaCastroJr
@El Che @Shaungotti @genecop @Mikeydontgiva @Papachulu @horc00 @TheFakeMacoy
@Champagne @esotamoc @Plissken @Gomi1977 @HeLLMuTT @Talent @XmarkX @M4rk
@Uncommon Valor @Bobby 3 Sticks @scorpipede @ineverpost @aus101 @Blue_Ribbon
@Grassshoppa @97talon @Ezekiel 25:17 @Anung Un Rama @mmascene @MastiffMike
@Papasmurf45619 @dildos @xMsBarnez @Prutfis @Osiris007 @benebox @Dillydilly @SaiWa
@Damien Karras @Prologue @Jesus H. Sherdog @qw3rty @Highway99 @90 50 @Matt4786
@GolovKing @bowened @Aegon Spengler @SiKnSiN @RollSonnenRoll @tobiaswins @BFoe
@DiarrheaPerlmans @ALAN PARTRIDGE @Tone505 @TJ Dillashank @jx820 @Protegejoe296
@Nathan LaMontagne @mike1226 @Philadelphia Collins @cmw43 @MRDOG @RoxyBird
@MeatWagon06 @Nimrod @armbarforhire @paperclip101 @ICHEERTHEBULL @west42
@AZZA B @Luminosity @Kaybee @Tone C @Revolver @Chad The Limey @KotaroTheWolf
@Andrey Kamensky @FinalFight @zuffazombee @heloder @4daLuLZ @Simple Southerner
@JonnyBonesPharmacist @J0N0 @BisexualMMA @Dr Stoppage @Bonos @Brutus.......
@ZeroGravity @Carvaso @TheSauce @k1ngjester @Badoldman @burningspear @fingercuffs
@Squall Leonhart @Hellowhosthat @Mr. Fixit @deviake @Shroud of turinabol @EJRMAN513
@SwamiLeoni @lostdog000 @hohner @hwm52806 @Goon Dog @TapIt @SalsaDelMuerte
@cheesus @Omegaboy13 @Washkev @eighterumg5 @CrimsonFan @freakroor @Zanderlini
@BUDDYLOVETT @Vergilius @WaylonMercy5150 @GergreG @Vegeta @TestosterOWN
@Xuh @eworden78 @ookii @Shael @DooHoChoi @weaselkenievil @jericksen5 @Fork
@houjebek @Reign Supreme @SilvaLegacy @Texan6533 @the muntjac @ThereIsNoSpoon
@Nightgunner05 @ModernMatt @struckus @GIBLERTBAPTISTA @DamianK1 @cooks1
@Jballer @The J0ker @deucesarewild @dbo @TapIt @phightens19 @Zer @Odoylerules22
@Adrian Anis @Supasalta3000 @Escabar @ChuckSteak @Trainspotter @jan230 @Corona
@bufetadanacara @JoeyJoeJoeJr @TheWobbler @Sushi Fitness @Pankratios @Kraysla
@RemyR @fungi @fourtyounce48 @phoenixikki @-sin- @Cerberus87 @Kingz @Misfit23
@Misanthropist @Captain Sausage @yamahacrasher @Halge @JackWhite @Cuttyrock
@National Acrobat @PG29 red0 Jr @ThaiSexPills @HaggardSky @Rawex @Sunnyvale TP
@mangokush @websurfer @Ripp0ntare @CZMuayThai11 @Bargey @Kb7 @Michaelangelo
@Fijeeto @Candy Routure @oliviamung @Ali Tanveer @spamking @Diet Butcher @landon
@HardBoiled @Karl_Hungus @TonOdanK @ahme4 @Ghost Boner @mmamxfan @KoChang
@Two Crows @Striderxdj @milkmandanl @itrainufcbro @jnes @Thrawn33 @MDoza @rivera
@Preston Jarrett @Fake Doctor @jimjamjammer @TardStrong @HARRISON_3 @UncleJosh
@2fast2see @AbominableJoman @templewarrior @new_mexico1 @Prex32 @BroRogan
@LSXMMA @SilentFate @StonedLemur @hex @liner @Five Fingered Fresh Fist @west42
@ramsiN @Phlogiston @cincymma79 @Codpiece @-Magua- @xenomorph4prez @zapataxiv
@GirthBrooks @johnnystone @Speedy1 @Vapezilla @Oregonmma @Viking_Hammer
@FyrFytr998 @the gorilla @Rastas @Motleysubs @MLarson @Hollywood Jack @Pliny Pete
@biscuitsbrah @stalehotdog @Cold cash rip @Heavy Hands @revoltub @Otto! @LilMountain
@TheTickG @Ima5starman @boingyman @Pizza Werewolf @Sirwastealot @Long Dark Blues
@TheChance @WarHawk
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Takes Two To Tango
  • Poll
Movies Out of the IMDB top ranked films - Which 5 are the best? (Twelfth Elimination Bracket)
Replies
18
Views
593
method115
method115
Takes Two To Tango
  • Poll
Movies Out of the IMDB top ranked films - Which 5 are the best? (Ninth Elimination Bracket)
Replies
12
Views
500
Spam On Rye
Spam On Rye
Takes Two To Tango
  • Poll
Movies Out of these animated films - Which 4 are the best? (Seventh Elimination Bracket)
Replies
19
Views
485
SuperHoss
SuperHoss

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,241,355
Messages
55,753,155
Members
174,920
Latest member
RBG

Share this page

Back
Top