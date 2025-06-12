Out of these MMA fighters, which one is the most well respected? (Triple O/T)

Choose One.

  • Total voters
    11
First Quarter-Finals
Second Quarter-Finals
Third Quarter-Finals
Fourth Quarter-Finals
First Semi-Finals
Second Semi-Finals
The Finals
Finals O/T
Double O/T

Well this is it, the two most respected fighters go mano a mano.

Both inside and outside the ring/cage. The most well respected overall.



My pick:

Fedor Emelianenko



Fedor-Emelianenko.jpg


Georges-St-Pierre.jpg




If you don't want to be tagged, just let me know. Thanks.

Please vote.


@RemyR @HHJ @Toguro @JKS @TCE @alexrooster @Cameron @Plissken @pamirec @mkess101 @reddhelium @Ares Black @Tweak896 @TheNewGame @r-harper-1
@EYEKICKFACES @jan230 @NoStoneUnturned @Azure @zumbul @Ironheart @Meathead Jock @Jawth @HeffDoesWant @MMABr @mangokush @Fight Professor
@Sanctus @pick999 @KingKali @Ozze @Morris88 @Duck Dodgers @Shaolin Alan @DEMO1313 @Spam On Rye @Only Here for Attachments @Mohawk Banditó @Tsuli
@Bowel-forged Stool @LetThemBleed @Bouboumaster @Serge421 @2004 account @smalliebiggs @richardjohnson @Colemanstove @50koruny @Rogan789 @Koala
@JPOMMA @F15 @MrBlackheart @caligari209 @Egalite @-Sideways- @Ya_KB @Subline @blunttruth @ricc505 @joy2day @Tsuli @Bjjdad33 @TheBulge @kingmob6
@Paladin @Morris88 @volcom5 @Rampage_Jackson @laleggenda27 @mirko>anyone @HI SCOTT NEWMAN @Bubba Kid @Bobby Boulders @Spacebadger @Killroy
@Skarsgard @milliniar @Razor @Ironheart @MitMcl @wolffanghameha @mirellale @Paladin @Streeter @SG123 @Pascal Bergeron @Bubzeh @Last Falconry @priester
@FlyingDeathKick @Bowel-forged Stool @Serge421 @smalliebiggs @HatKick @Eric Silva 2.0 @rosseposse @Oz.Pride @caligari209 @Ya_KB @25 characters @Brood
@Kickflipz @josh3000 @Ginja_Ninja @Subline @blunttruth @Chama @Tsuli @PDestroyer1405 @Stoic1 @Shane-O-Mac @Thy @nintey @omawho402 @Wardum @Usogui
@John makfresshi @3 inch Thrustmaster @skylolow @jeskola @hoevan @Beamzy @Juzie @CabCoola09 @Hymen Crusher @MartiniSIDe @JohnBergman85 @Holyherb420
@Egészségére! @Michael Wetzel @Sms_productions713 @Poirierfan
 
GSP quit after he lost to Hendricks… only to come back years later in a fight he knew he’d win against the weakest MW champ in Bisping… and the just retired instead of defending it against anyone good.

Can’t hespect that.

Fedor is the obvious choice.
 
I love both, both are classy gentlemen. But have to go with Fedor

485765534_1044205434414217_1122206029171011794_n.jpg
 
