Out of these MMA fighters, which 3 are the most well respected? (First Semi-Finals)

Choose Three.

  • Total voters
    17
Takes Two To Tango

Takes Two To Tango

The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Platinum Member
Joined
Jun 28, 2010
Messages
37,490
Reaction score
51,209
First Quarter-Finals
Second Quarter-Finals
Third Quarter-Finals
Fourth Quarter-Finals


Both inside and outside the cage. The most well respected overall.

My choices:

Fedor Emelianenko
Sakuraba
Shogun



licensed-image


86fa0701d2337aec4742981edfb4df84.jpg


GettyImages-531286608-e1671638420976.jpg




If you don't want to be tagged, just let me know. Thanks.

Please vote.


@RemyR @HHJ @Toguro @JKS @TCE @alexrooster @Cameron @Plissken @pamirec @mkess101 @reddhelium @Ares Black @Tweak896 @TheNewGame @r-harper-1
@EYEKICKFACES @jan230 @NoStoneUnturned @Azure @zumbul @Ironheart @Meathead Jock @Jawth @HeffDoesWant @MMABr @mangokush @Fight Professor
@Sanctus @pick999 @KingKali @Ozze @Morris88 @Duck Dodgers @Shaolin Alan @DEMO1313 @Spam On Rye @Only Here for Attachments @Mohawk Banditó @Tsuli
@Bowel-forged Stool @LetThemBleed @Bouboumaster @Serge421 @2004 account @smalliebiggs @richardjohnson @Colemanstove @50koruny @Rogan789 @Koala
@Domitian @JPOMMA @F15 @MrBlackheart @caligari209 @Egalite @-Sideways- @Ya_KB @Subline @blunttruth @ricc505 @joy2day @Tsuli @Bjjdad33 @TheBulge
@Paladin @Morris88 @volcom5 @Rampage_Jackson @laleggenda27 @mirko>anyone @HI SCOTT NEWMAN @Bubba Kid @Bobby Boulders @Spacebadger @Killroy
@Skarsgard @milliniar @Razor @Ironheart @MitMcl @wolffanghameha @mirellale @Paladin @Streeter @SG123 @Pascal Bergeron @Bubzeh @Last Falconry @priester
@FlyingDeathKick @Bowel-forged Stool @Serge421 @smalliebiggs @HatKick @Domitian @Eric Silva 2.0 @rosseposse @Oz.Pride @caligari209 @Egalite @Ya_KB
@Kickflipz @josh3000 @Ginja_Ninja @Subline @blunttruth @Chama @Tsuli @PDestroyer1405 @Stoic1 @Shane-O-Mac @Thy @nintey @omawho402 @Wardum
@John makfresshi @25 characters @3 inch Thrustmaster @kingmob6
 
Takes Two To Tango said:
First Quarter-Finals
Second Quarter-Finals
Third Quarter-Finals
Fourth Quarter-Finals


Both inside and outside the cage. The most well respected overall.

My choices:

Fedor Emelianenko
Sakuraba
Shogun



licensed-image


86fa0701d2337aec4742981edfb4df84.jpg


GettyImages-531286608-e1671638420976.jpg




If you don't want to be tagged, just let me know. Thanks.

Please vote.


@RemyR @HHJ @Toguro @JKS @TCE @alexrooster @Cameron @Plissken @pamirec @mkess101 @reddhelium @Ares Black @Tweak896 @TheNewGame @r-harper-1
@EYEKICKFACES @jan230 @NoStoneUnturned @Azure @zumbul @Ironheart @Meathead Jock @Jawth @HeffDoesWant @MMABr @mangokush @Fight Professor
@Sanctus @pick999 @KingKali @Ozze @Morris88 @Duck Dodgers @Shaolin Alan @DEMO1313 @Spam On Rye @Only Here for Attachments @Mohawk Banditó @Tsuli
@Bowel-forged Stool @LetThemBleed @Bouboumaster @Serge421 @2004 account @smalliebiggs @richardjohnson @Colemanstove @50koruny @Rogan789 @Koala
@Domitian @JPOMMA @F15 @MrBlackheart @caligari209 @Egalite @-Sideways- @Ya_KB @Subline @blunttruth @ricc505 @joy2day @Tsuli @Bjjdad33 @TheBulge
@Paladin @Morris88 @volcom5 @Rampage_Jackson @laleggenda27 @mirko>anyone @HI SCOTT NEWMAN @Bubba Kid @Bobby Boulders @Spacebadger @Killroy
@Skarsgard @milliniar @Razor @Ironheart @MitMcl @wolffanghameha @mirellale @Paladin @Streeter @SG123 @Pascal Bergeron @Bubzeh @Last Falconry @priester
@FlyingDeathKick @Bowel-forged Stool @Serge421 @smalliebiggs @HatKick @Domitian @Eric Silva 2.0 @rosseposse @Oz.Pride @caligari209 @Egalite @Ya_KB
@Kickflipz @josh3000 @Ginja_Ninja @Subline @blunttruth @Chama @Tsuli @PDestroyer1405 @Stoic1 @Shane-O-Mac @Thy @nintey @omawho402 @Wardum
@John makfresshi @25 characters @3 inch Thrustmaster @kingmob6
Click to expand...
Fun polls, very positive and make us think good thoughts. Awesome job 👍
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Takes Two To Tango
  • Poll Poll
Out of these MMA fighters, which 3 are the most well respected? (First Quarter-Finals)
2
Replies
23
Views
470
TheNewGame
T
Takes Two To Tango
  • Poll Poll
Out of these MMA fighters, which 3 are the most well respected? (Fourth Quarter-Finals)
2
Replies
21
Views
407
-Sideways-
-Sideways-
Takes Two To Tango
  • Poll Poll
Out of these MMA fighters, which 3 are the most well respected? (Third Quarter-Finals)
2
Replies
22
Views
452
Hog-train
Hog-train
Takes Two To Tango
  • Poll Poll
Out of these MMA fighters, which 3 are the most well respected? (Second Quarter-Finals)
Replies
19
Views
443
Meathead Jock
Meathead Jock

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,266,069
Messages
57,377,340
Members
175,686
Latest member
Mahmoud_Oni_Ali

Share this page

Back
Top