Movies Out of these male acting performances that never got nominated for an Oscar - Which is the best? (Triple O/T)

Choose One.

Last one, make your vote count.

Thanks for participating.


My choice:

Val Kilmer (RIP) - Tombstone



Val Kilmer - Tombstone

Jack Nicholson - The Shining




If you don't want to be tagged, just let me know, thanks.

Please vote.
Jack had the better performance as an actor. But........... Vals Doc Holiday is one of the most memorable characters and most quoted characters in cinematic history - he did it as a supporting role all Vals scenes in Tombstone were great and all had lines folks still qoute all the time. Jack was the star and had Kubrick. Vals Doc is up there with Vader and Don Vito in terms of memorable characters people still qoute alot - Jacks was great acting with a great director.

Val imo should get this by a mile
 
