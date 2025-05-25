Out of these male acting performances that never got nominated for an Oscar - Which is the best? (Double O/T)

Choose One.

  • Total voters
    23
Takes Two To Tango

Takes Two To Tango

The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Platinum Member
Joined
Jun 28, 2010
Messages
37,405
Reaction score
51,054
First Quarter-Finals
Second Quarter-Finals
Third Quarter-Finals
Fourth Quarter-Finals
First Semi-Finals
Second Semi-Finals
The Finals
Finals O/T


One vote, down to 4 performances.


My choice:

R. Lee Ermey - Full Metal Jacket



Jack Nicholson - The Shining


R. Lee Ermey - Full Metal Jacket


Val Kilmer - Tombstone


Christian Bale - American Psycho




If you don't want to be tagged, just let me know, thanks.

Please vote.
@paddan @TheNinja @Doomer @TCE @ASUThermo @dc007 @Lovestorm @SalsaDelMuerte @calavera2
@Axefan4life @pv3Hpv3p @JinKazama @Screwtape @Thrawn33 @Speedy1 @Two Crows @TestosterOWN
@Starck @shunyata @Cyrano200 @Dizzy @squirrelynuts @Long Dark Blues @Kryptt @HoiceNJuicy @Tatra
@empsim @I Am Legion @offshore33 @ripsta619 @Pizza Werewolf @Otto! @Sunnyvale TP @Kimchii
@Mesos @Digital Fire @Shonuffbrad @MichiganMMA1978 @TheTickG @Ima5starman @boingyman @M4rk
@Iroh @SL1200 @wendelbudwhite @Korben @Brom Bones @sanfranpsycho @revoltub @VulcanNervPinch
@LilMountain @Five Fingered Fresh Fist @MLarson @FyrFytr998 @the gorilla @Diet Butcher @Kardashians
@Ares Black @Zookeeper Gabe @Excelsior @bubbleboyjones @GirthBrooks @Gigacardio @PaddyO'malley
@TapIt @Odoylerules22 @CrimsonFan @The J0ker @cheesus @eighterumg5 @PG29 red0 Jr @spamking
@jimjamjammer @TardStrong @HARRISON_3 @UncleJosh @biscuitsbrah @Goon Dog @Xuh @rivera
@SammyPops @BB in Crazy!!!! @method115 @Lebnof @Rastas @stalehotdog @ramsiN @cincymma79
@Ablis89 @FortieSicks @IloveTHIS @steeldragon @Dr Curtis Love @HUGHPHUG @-Magua- @zapataxiv
@SKYNET @CHUTE_BOXE78 @ASUThermo @new_mexico1 @Prex32 @BroRogan @landon @ThaiSexPills
@IndyCovaHart @Satanical Eve @LSXMMA @liner @west42 @itrainufcbro @jnes @MDoza @llperez22
@sleepwalk @Krimzon @MusterX @SuperHoss @Rob Battisti @tdluxon @AbominableJoman @milkmandanl
@Ralph Wiggum @lifelessheap @newcastleman @elreece @RayA @TonOdanK @lostdog000 @Rawex
@Streeter @Dr brakestick @KoChang @Fijeeto @Mr. Shickadance @deviake @Shroud of turinabol @Zer
@ThereIsNoSpoon @Texan6533 @CZMuayThai11 @Vergilius @Vegeta @Reign Supreme @SwamiLeoni
@Oeshon @Rizzo @Morning Star @Rygu @RooseTrollton @Kb7 @Michaelangelo @Squall Leonhart @-sin-
@Tyrannosaurus rex @Rozko @Senzo Tanaka @Steve-French @JackWhite @Cuttyrock @Striderxdj @Kingz
@Sano @EnthusiastCultivator @Heisenboom @ChickenBrother @Misanthropist @TapIt @WarHawk @cooks1
@El Che @Shaungotti @Papachulu @TheFakeMacoy @mangokush @websurfer @Hellowhosthat @Corona
@Champagne @esotamoc @Plissken @Gomi1977 @HeLLMuTT @Talent @RemyR @fungi @dbo @Misfit23
@scorpipede @yamahacrasher @phoenixikki @heloder @GIBLERTBAPTISTA @fingercuffs @ModernMatt
@Grassshoppa @Ezekiel 25:17 @Anung Un Rama @Sushi Fitness @ZeroGravity @Carvaso @burningspear
@Papasmurf45619 @dildos @Prutfis @benebox @Dillydilly @SaiWa @Kraysla @EJRMAN513 @struckus
@Prologue @qw3rty @Highway99 @Adrian Anis @GergreG @JonnyBonesPharmacist @Brutus....... @whocares
@GolovKing @Aegon Spengler @SiKnSiN @RollSonnenRoll @tobiaswins @BFoe @Supasalta3000 @Escabar
@DiarrheaPerlmans @ALAN PARTRIDGE @TJ Dillashank @Protegejoe296 @freakroor @ookii @UberHere
@Nathan LaMontagne @cmw43 @Cerberus87 @zuffazombee @Simple Southerner @TheWobbler @houjebek
@Nimrod @armbarforhire @ICHEERTHEBULL @west42 @jan230 @weaselkenievil @jericksen5 @Tone C
@AZZA B @Kaybee @Revolver @Chad The Limey @Bonos @BornOnMonday @King Joffery @Rogan789
@TheTickG @helax @MLarson @newcastleman @Gene Tunney @tank666 @I Am Legion @Krixes @Gigacardio
@Koala @Shroud of turinabol @Michaelangelo @Fox by the Sea @Jar of Flies @ColemanwastheGOAT @fungi
@Strijfy @Cielo_ @Chesten_Hesten @yamahacrasher @mainevent 140 @Lycandroid @Morning Star @Razberry
@Uber_Noober @Bluesbreaker @Cyrano200 @djacobox372 @Reign Supreme @TeTe @Azure @Winston Wolf
@PeterGriffin @milliniar @Adrian Anis @TheNinja @Cerberus87 @Texan6533 @Osculater @landon @BigSexy444
@yamahacrasher @JinKazama @RoastBeast @AFanNotAFighter @AlphaBetaShark @TadDunbar @Silentlucidity
@PRESIDENT TRUMP @Prov3nance @Grassshoppa @calavera2 @SoSo @Kraysla @Concrete @Necrocrawler
@wh4tttt @Nameless Ghoul @Razberry @calavera2 @Sixpounder @stalehotdog @WhiteMousse @GirthBrooks
@Sturm @khukurikoo @Dinkin_Flicka @WarDronx @40's @Wilmer Digreux @PurpleDrank @iNoScopedJFK
@AlphaBetaShark @kiley_sean @wlu.29 @jx820 @jan230 @RoastBeast @Krimzon @JackWhite @stalehotdog
@ricains_cretins @Xuh @Fla graplr @Scrody @Chama @ricc505 @snugglecakes @oscerthegrouch @Bagatur
@misterfurious @fishbisquit @Crucif13d @volodya @Blonde Oliveira @rustledjimjams @2009lurker
 
Dang Rutger finally got eliminated. He had a good run
 
Gunny narrowly over Kilmer.

Ermy set the standard for the "screaming military hardass" stereotype in every movie since, and in real life basic training instructors.
 
I think Mel got shafted but it is his own fault for being weirdo. I hate voting against Kilmer here, but it has to be Jack.
 
Ermy
But Kilmer is a good choice
Jack? I mean yeah it’s up there but number one?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Takes Two To Tango
  • Poll Poll
Movies Out of these male acting performances that never got nominated for an Oscar - Which 2 are the best? (Finals O/T)
Replies
11
Views
299
cincymma79
C
Takes Two To Tango
  • Poll Poll
Movies Out of these actresses - Which one is the best? (Tournament) (Double O/T)
Replies
19
Views
516
TheNinja
TheNinja
Takes Two To Tango
  • Poll Poll
Movies Out of these male acting performances that never got nominated for an Oscar - Which 3 are the best? (The Finals)
Replies
8
Views
270
cincymma79
C

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,265,389
Messages
57,336,955
Members
175,651
Latest member
dzonziii

Share this page

Back
Top