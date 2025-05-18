Movies Out of these male acting performances that never got nominated for an Oscar - Which 5 are the best? (Third Quarter-Finals)

Choose Five.

  • Al Pacino - Carlito's Way

    Votes: 4 33.3%

  • River Phoenix - Stand by Me

    Votes: 3 25.0%

  • Caleb Landry Jones - Get Out

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Matthew Broderick - Glory

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Sylvester Stallone - First Blood

    Votes: 4 33.3%

  • Wes Studi - The Last of the Mohicans

    Votes: 3 25.0%

  • Sacha Baron Cohen - Borat

    Votes: 2 16.7%

  • John Cazale - The Godfather Part II

    Votes: 3 25.0%

  • Henry Fonda - 12 Angry Men

    Votes: 2 16.7%

  • Gene Kelly - Singin' the Rain

    Votes: 1 8.3%

  • Robert De Niro - The King of Comedy

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Michael Biehn - The Terminator

    Votes: 3 25.0%

  • Tom Cruise - A Few Good Men

    Votes: 3 25.0%

  • Dennis Hopper - Blue Velvet

    Votes: 2 16.7%

  • Bill Murray - Groundhog Day

    Votes: 6 50.0%

  • Christian Bale - American Psycho

    Votes: 9 75.0%

  • Alec Baldwin - Glengarry Glen Ross

    Votes: 3 25.0%

  • Jackie Earle Haley - The Watchmen

    Votes: 1 8.3%

  • Timothee Chalamet - The King

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Kurtwood Smith - Robocop

    Votes: 3 25.0%
  • Total voters
    12
Takes Two To Tango

Takes Two To Tango

The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Platinum Member
Joined
Jun 28, 2010
Messages
37,335
Reaction score
50,914
First Quarter-Finals
Second Quarter-Finals



My choices:

Wes Studi - The Last of the Mohicans
Michael Biehn - The Terminator
Tom Cruise - A Few Good Men
Alec Baldwin - Glengarry Glen Ross
Kurtwood Smith - Robocop




Al Pacino - Carlito's Way


River Phoenix - Stand by Me


Caleb Landry Jones - Get Out


Matthew Broderick - Glory


Sylvester Stallone - First Blood


Wes Studi - The Last of the Mohicans


Sacha Baron Cohen - Borat


John Cazale - The Godfather Part II


Henry Fonda - 12 Angry Men


Gene Kelly - Singin' the Rain




If you don't want to be tagged, just let me know, thanks.

Please vote.
@paddan @TheNinja @Doomer @TCE @ASUThermo @dc007 @Lovestorm @SalsaDelMuerte @calavera2
@Axefan4life @pv3Hpv3p @JinKazama @Screwtape @Thrawn33 @Speedy1 @Two Crows @TestosterOWN
@Starck @shunyata @Cyrano200 @Dizzy @squirrelynuts @Long Dark Blues @Kryptt @HoiceNJuicy @Tatra
@empsim @I Am Legion @offshore33 @ripsta619 @Pizza Werewolf @Otto! @Sunnyvale TP @Kimchii
@Mesos @Digital Fire @Shonuffbrad @MichiganMMA1978 @TheTickG @Ima5starman @boingyman @M4rk
@Iroh @SL1200 @wendelbudwhite @Korben @Brom Bones @sanfranpsycho @revoltub @VulcanNervPinch
@LilMountain @Five Fingered Fresh Fist @MLarson @FyrFytr998 @the gorilla @Diet Butcher @Kardashians
@Ares Black @Zookeeper Gabe @Excelsior @bubbleboyjones @GirthBrooks @Gigacardio @PaddyO'malley
@TapIt @Odoylerules22 @CrimsonFan @The J0ker @cheesus @eighterumg5 @PG29 red0 Jr @spamking
@jimjamjammer @TardStrong @HARRISON_3 @UncleJosh @biscuitsbrah @Goon Dog @Xuh @rivera
@SammyPops @BB in Crazy!!!! @method115 @Lebnof @Rastas @stalehotdog @ramsiN @cincymma79
@Ablis89 @FortieSicks @IloveTHIS @steeldragon @Dr Curtis Love @HUGHPHUG @-Magua- @zapataxiv
@SKYNET @CHUTE_BOXE78 @ASUThermo @new_mexico1 @Prex32 @BroRogan @landon @ThaiSexPills
@IndyCovaHart @Satanical Eve @LSXMMA @liner @west42 @itrainufcbro @jnes @MDoza @llperez22
@sleepwalk @Krimzon @MusterX @SuperHoss @Rob Battisti @tdluxon @AbominableJoman @milkmandanl
@Ralph Wiggum @lifelessheap @newcastleman @elreece @RayA @TonOdanK @lostdog000 @Rawex
@Streeter @Dr brakestick @KoChang @Fijeeto @Mr. Shickadance @deviake @Shroud of turinabol @Zer
@ThereIsNoSpoon @Texan6533 @CZMuayThai11 @Vergilius @Vegeta @Reign Supreme @SwamiLeoni
@Oeshon @Rizzo @Morning Star @Rygu @RooseTrollton @Kb7 @Michaelangelo @Squall Leonhart @-sin-
@Tyrannosaurus rex @Rozko @Senzo Tanaka @Steve-French @JackWhite @Cuttyrock @Striderxdj @Kingz
@Sano @EnthusiastCultivator @Heisenboom @ChickenBrother @Misanthropist @TapIt @WarHawk @cooks1
@El Che @Shaungotti @Papachulu @TheFakeMacoy @mangokush @websurfer @Hellowhosthat @Corona
@Champagne @esotamoc @Plissken @Gomi1977 @HeLLMuTT @Talent @RemyR @fungi @dbo @Misfit23
@scorpipede @yamahacrasher @phoenixikki @heloder @GIBLERTBAPTISTA @fingercuffs @ModernMatt
@Grassshoppa @Ezekiel 25:17 @Anung Un Rama @Sushi Fitness @ZeroGravity @Carvaso @burningspear
@Papasmurf45619 @dildos @Prutfis @benebox @Dillydilly @SaiWa @Kraysla @EJRMAN513 @struckus
@Prologue @qw3rty @Highway99 @Adrian Anis @GergreG @JonnyBonesPharmacist @Brutus....... @whocares
@GolovKing @Aegon Spengler @SiKnSiN @RollSonnenRoll @tobiaswins @BFoe @Supasalta3000 @Escabar
@DiarrheaPerlmans @ALAN PARTRIDGE @TJ Dillashank @Protegejoe296 @freakroor @ookii @UberHere
@Nathan LaMontagne @cmw43 @Cerberus87 @zuffazombee @Simple Southerner @TheWobbler @houjebek
@Nimrod @armbarforhire @ICHEERTHEBULL @west42 @jan230 @weaselkenievil @jericksen5 @Tone C
@AZZA B @Kaybee @Revolver @Chad The Limey @Bonos @BornOnMonday @King Joffery @Rogan789
@TheTickG @helax @MLarson @newcastleman @Gene Tunney @tank666 @I Am Legion @Krixes @Gigacardio
@Koala @Shroud of turinabol @Michaelangelo @Fox by the Sea @Jar of Flies @ColemanwastheGOAT @fungi
@Strijfy @Cielo_ @Chesten_Hesten @yamahacrasher @mainevent 140 @Lycandroid @Morning Star @Razberry
@Uber_Noober @Bluesbreaker @Cyrano200 @djacobox372 @Reign Supreme @TeTe @Azure @Winston Wolf
@PeterGriffin @milliniar @Adrian Anis @TheNinja @Cerberus87 @Texan6533 @Osculater @landon @BigSexy444
@yamahacrasher @JinKazama @RoastBeast @AFanNotAFighter @AlphaBetaShark @TadDunbar @Silentlucidity
@PRESIDENT TRUMP @Prov3nance @Grassshoppa @calavera2 @SoSo @Kraysla @Concrete @Necrocrawler
@wh4tttt @Nameless Ghoul @Razberry @calavera2 @Sixpounder @stalehotdog @WhiteMousse @GirthBrooks
@Sturm @khukurikoo @Dinkin_Flicka @WarDronx @40's @Wilmer Digreux @PurpleDrank @iNoScopedJFK
@AlphaBetaShark @kiley_sean @wlu.29 @jx820 @jan230 @RoastBeast @Krimzon @JackWhite @stalehotdog
@ricains_cretins @Xuh @Fla graplr @Scrody @Chama @ricc505 @snugglecakes @oscerthegrouch @Bagatur
@misterfurious @fishbisquit @Crucif13d @volodya @Blonde Oliveira @rustledjimjams @2009lurker
 
Last edited:
Robert De Niro - The King of Comedy


Michael Biehn - The Terminator


Tom Cruise - A Few Good Men


Dennis Hopper - Blue Velvet


Bill Murray - Groundhog Day


Christian Bale - American Psycho


Alec Baldwin - Glengarry Glen Ross


Jackie Earle Haley - The Watchmen


Timothee Chalamet - The King


Kurtwood Smith - Robocop
 
Odd how overlooked the acting in Borat was. The dude never broke character and had 100's of people convinced he was a Kazak, new to America looking for Pam Anderson.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Takes Two To Tango
  • Poll Poll
Movies Out of these male acting performances that never got nominated for an Oscar - Which 5 are the best? (Second Quarter-Finals)
Replies
10
Views
237
Takes Two To Tango
Takes Two To Tango
Takes Two To Tango
  • Poll Poll
Movies Out of these male acting performances that never got nominated for an Oscar - Which 5 are the best? (First Quarter-Finals)
Replies
15
Views
361
Blonde Oliveira
Blonde Oliveira
Takes Two To Tango
  • Poll Poll
Movies Out of these actresses - Which are the 4 best? (Tournament) (Third Quarter-Finals)
2
Replies
20
Views
464
TinyTornado
TinyTornado

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,264,952
Messages
57,313,649
Members
175,636
Latest member
dolanduk

Share this page

Back
Top