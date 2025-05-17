Movies Out of these male acting performances that never got nominated for an Oscar - Which 5 are the best? (Second Quarter-Finals)

Choose Five.

  • Total voters
    77
First Quarter-Finals




My choices:


Bruno Ganz - Downfall
Ted Levine - The Silence of the Lambs
Rutger Hauer - Blade Runner
Matthew McConaughey - A Time to Kill
Gary Oldman - True Romance






Brad Pitt - Snatch


Bruno Ganz - Downfall


Cillian Murphy - Batman Begins


Jim Carrey - The Truman Show


Ted Levine - The Silence of the Lambs


Leonardo DiCaprio - Shutter Island


Robert Pattinson - The Lighthouse


Humphrey Bogart - The Treasure of Sierra Madre


Hugo Weaving - The Matrix


Rutger Hauer - Blade Runner




Robert Shaw - Jaws

Jeff Bridges - The Big Lebowski

Tom Cruise - Rain Man

Max von Sydow - The Exorcist

Matthew McConaughey - A Time to Kill

Daniel Day-Lewis - The Last of the Mohicans

Gary Oldman - True Romance

Johnny Depp - Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas

Christian Bale - The Machinist

Sean Penn - Carlito's Way
 
Hmm

Shaw jaws is just phenomenal. A top tier film all time.

Agent smith was the lone bright spot of the later matrix films. First movie was just great

Ted Levine I mean come on

Then I go for most challlenging
Fear and loathing & Lebowski (you could swap in true romance)

There are other choices here that fit well
 
Some tough choices.

I'd have to give it to Rutger Hauer. He's as responsible as Ridley Scott for helping to inspire an entire genre (Cyberpunk) beyond novels.

He made the Replicants believable in that role, just masterful.

Despite being a terrifying cybernetic creation, while also child-like with their short life span, he was the most human character in the film.

I love everything about the movie, but it might only be a technological/cinematic achievement without him.

He terrified me all film as a kid, then made me cry at the end lol.
jon-lovitz-victoria-jackson.gif


You kind of see that in Blade Runner 2049. I love that movie too, and Dave Bautista invokes him in his small role, but it was missing a Rutger Hauer-like presence.
 
ColemanwastheGOAT said:
Buffalo Bill remains one of the most quotable characters in history.

Any time someone offers to help me do something, I still go 'would ya?'
Click to expand...
i just pull out my t shirt for titties and scream at them. if that' doesn't run them off I tell them to put the lotion in the fucking basket.
 
