Movies Out of these male acting performances that never got nominated for an Oscar - Which 5 are the best? (Fourth Quarter-Finals)

Choose Five.

  • R. Lee Ermey - Full Metal Jacket

    Votes: 5 50.0%

  • John Leguizamo - Carlito's Way

    Votes: 1 10.0%

  • Tom Hardy - Bronson

    Votes: 2 20.0%

  • Kiefer Sutherland - The Lost Boys

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Bruce Lee - Enter the Dragon

    Votes: 3 30.0%

  • Ian McDiarmid - Star Wars: Episode VI - Return of the Jedi

    Votes: 5 50.0%

  • Robert Pattinson - The King

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • James Dean - Rebel Without a Cause

    Votes: 1 10.0%

  • Gary Oldman - Dracula

    Votes: 5 50.0%

  • Ethan Hawke - Gattaca

    Votes: 2 20.0%

  • Hugh Jackman - Prisoners

    Votes: 2 20.0%

  • Willem Dafoe - The Lighthouse

    Votes: 2 20.0%

  • Jack Nicholson - Batman

    Votes: 3 30.0%

  • Alan Rickman - Die Hard

    Votes: 4 40.0%

  • Tom Cruise - Tropic Thunder

    Votes: 2 20.0%

  • Matthew McConaughey - Interstellar

    Votes: 3 30.0%

  • Benicio Del Toro - Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas

    Votes: 1 10.0%

  • Christopher Walken - True Romance

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Tom Cruise - Collateral

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Jude Law - Gattaca

    Votes: 0 0.0%
First Quarter-Finals
Second Quarter-Finals
Third Quarter-Finals


Last of the Quarter-Finals.

Semi-Finals next.



My choices:

R. Lee Ermey - Full Metal Jacket
Ian McDiarmid - Star Wars: Episode VI - Return of the Jedi
Gary Oldman - Dracula
Alan Rickman - Die Hard
Matthew McConaughey - Interstellar



R. Lee Ermey - Full Metal Jacket


John Leguizamo - Carlito's Way


Tom Hardy - Bronson


Kiefer Sutherland - The Lost Boys


Bruce Lee - Enter the Dragon


Ian McDiarmid - Star Wars: Episode VI - Return of the Jedi


Robert Pattinson - The King


James Dean - Rebel Without a Cause


Gary Oldman - Dracula


Ethan Hawke - Gattaca





If you don't want to be tagged, just let me know, thanks.

Please vote.



Hugh Jackman - Prisoners


Willem Dafoe - The Lighthouse


Jack Nicholson - Batman

Alan Rickman - Die Hard

Tom Cruise - Tropic Thunder

Matthew McConaughey - Interstellar

Benicio Del Toro - Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas

Christopher Walken - True Romance

Tom Cruise - Collateral

Jude Law - Gattaca
 
Benicio Del Toro was awesome in FALILV.
 
