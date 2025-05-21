Movies Out of these male acting performances that never got nominated for an Oscar - Which 4 are the best? (Second Semi-Finals)

Choose Four.

First Quarter-Finals
Second Quarter-Finals
Third Quarter-Finals
Fourth Quarter-Finals
First Semi-Finals


Last of the Semi-Finals. Onto the Finals next.


My choices:


Sacha Baron Cohen - Borat
R. Lee Ermey - Full Metal Jacket
Alan Rickman - Die Hard
Gary Oldman - Dracula



Sylvester Stallone - First Blood


Bill Murray - Groundhog Day


Al Pacino - Carlito's Way


Tom Cruise - Collateral


Jeff Bridges - The Big Lebowski


Christian Bale - American Psycho


Michael Biehn - The Terminator


John Cazale - The Godfather Part II




