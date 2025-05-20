Movies Out of these male acting performances that never got nominated for an Oscar - Which 4 are the best? (First Semi-Finals)

Choose Four.

First Quarter-Finals
Second Quarter-Finals
Third Quarter-Finals
Fourth Quarter-Finals




My choices:

Gary Oldman - Léon: The Professional
Rutger Hauer - Blade Runner
Tom Cruise - A Few Good Men
Val Kilmer - Tombstone



Ray Liotta - Goodfellas


Gary Oldman - Léon: The Professional


Mel Gibson - Braveheart


Al Pacino - Scarface


Jim Carrey - Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind


Marlon Brando - Apocalypse Now


Rutger Hauer - Blade Runner


Robert Shaw - Jaws




Christian Bale - The Machinist


Tom Cruise - A Few Good Men


Brad Pitt - Snatch


Val Kilmer - Tombstone


Willem Dafoe - The Lighthouse


Hugo Weaving - The Matrix


Jack Nicholson - The Shining
 
