Movies Out of these male acting performances that never got nominated for an Oscar - Which 3 are the best? (The Finals)

Choose Three.

  • Val Kilmer - Tombstone

    Votes: 6 60.0%

  • Ray Liotta - Goodfellas

    Votes: 3 30.0%

  • Jack Nicholson - The Shining

    Votes: 5 50.0%

  • Gary Oldman - Léon: The Professional

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Rutger Hauer - Blade Runner

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Mel Gibson - Braveheart

    Votes: 1 10.0%

  • R. Lee Ermey - Full Metal Jacket

    Votes: 6 60.0%

  • Jeff Bridges - The Big Lebowski

    Votes: 2 20.0%

  • Alan Rickman - Die Hard

    Votes: 2 20.0%

  • Sylvester Stallone - First Blood

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Christian Bale - American Psycho

    Votes: 5 50.0%
  • Total voters
    10
Takes Two To Tango

Takes Two To Tango

The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Platinum Member
Joined
Jun 28, 2010
Messages
37,396
Reaction score
51,030
First Quarter-Finals
Second Quarter-Finals
Third Quarter-Finals
Fourth Quarter-Finals
First Semi-Finals
Second Semi-Finals


The Finals, we're down to only 3 choices. Should get interesting.



My choices:

Val Kilmer - Tombstone
R. Lee Ermey - Full Metal Jacket
Alan Rickman - Die Hard


Val Kilmer - Tombstone


Ray Liotta - Goodfellas


Jack Nicholson - The Shining


Gary Oldman - Léon: The Professional


Rutger Hauer - Blade Runner


Mel Gibson - Braveheart




If you don't want to be tagged, just let me know, thanks.

Please vote.
