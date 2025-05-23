Movies Out of these male acting performances that never got nominated for an Oscar - Which 2 are the best? (Finals O/T)

Choose Two.

  • Jack Nicholson - The Shining

    Votes: 3 30.0%

  • R. Lee Ermey - Full Metal Jacket

    Votes: 3 30.0%

  • Rutger Hauer - Blade Runner

    Votes: 5 50.0%

  • Christian Bale - American Psycho

    Votes: 2 20.0%

  • Mel Gibson - Braveheart

    Votes: 1 10.0%

  • Val Kilmer - Tombstone

    Votes: 5 50.0%

  • Jeff Bridges - The Big Lebowski

    Votes: 0 0.0%
  Total voters
    10
Down to two choices. 7 performances left.



My picks:

R. Lee Ermey - Full Metal Jacket
Val Kilmer - Tombstone



Jack Nicholson - The Shining

R. Lee Ermey - Full Metal Jacket

Rutger Hauer - Blade Runner

Christian Bale - American Psycho

Mel Gibson - Braveheart

Val Kilmer - Tombstone

Jeff Bridges - The Big Lebowski


If you don't want to be tagged, just let me know, thanks.

Please vote.
Rutger Hauer
Christian Bale

I feel like a lot of people forget that Bale isn't from America, and he does such a good job.
 
