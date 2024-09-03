Out of these logo brands - Which 5 are the most recognizable? (Third Elimination Bracket)

What's your picks?

  • Amazon

    Votes: 7 100.0%

  • The Rolling Stones

    Votes: 3 42.9%

  • Pinterest

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • HSBC

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Facebook

    Votes: 5 71.4%

  • Caterpillar

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Paypal

    Votes: 1 14.3%

  • WhatsApp

    Votes: 3 42.9%

  • Comcast

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Adobe

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Disney

    Votes: 6 85.7%

  • Reliance Industries

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Dunkin Donuts

    Votes: 1 14.3%

  • Linde

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Danaher

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Olympics

    Votes: 7 100.0%

  • Accenture

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Sanofi

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Jack Daniel's

    Votes: 2 28.6%

  • Real Madrid

    Votes: 0 0.0%
  • Total voters
    7
My choices:

Amazon
Facebook
PayPal
Disney
Olympics




amazon-logo-1024x683.png


rolling-stones-tongue-logo.jpg


pinterest-pin-it-logo-47A78B29C9-seeklogo.com.png



6f567c166dbc3269d262d80b9a33ec7d.jpg


Facebook-logo-2015_2019-600x319.png


CM20230927-6c8e3-3c4b9


PayPal-Logo.png


png-clipart-whatsapp-message-icon-whatsapp-logo-whatsapp-logo-text-logo-thumbnail.png


comcast-symbol.jpg


adobe-logo-1.jpg


the-prompt-was-walt-disney-logo-v0-hbn449vwdk4c1.jpg


rillogo-1595656702.jpg


c45ce4f87e4e177172d342a92bcc8166.png


Linde_plc_logo.png


purepng.com-danaher-logologobrand-logoiconslogos-251519939883bltmc.png


o3eae7skxxu8gba2ctwp


png-clipart-accenture-new-logo-icons-logos-emojis-iconic-brands.png


sanofi-logo-visual.jpg


e327698125b22987c820c79426c24595.jpg


Real-Madrid-Emblem.png



Amazon
Disney
Facebook
Olympics

Was a toss up for me between Rolling Stones and WhatsApp for my 5th choice, but I picked WhatsApp.

Do you have Lacoste in one of these brackets?
 
