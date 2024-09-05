Out of these logo brands - Which 5 are the most recognizable? (Sixth Elimination Bracket)

What's your picks?

  • Total voters
    9
Takes Two To Tango

Takes Two To Tango

The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Platinum Member
Joined
Jun 28, 2010
Messages
33,634
Reaction score
44,965
First Elimination Bracket
Second Elimination Bracket
Third Elimination Bracket
Fourth Elimination Bracket
Fifth Elimination Bracket

We're halfway through the Elimination Brackets.

Hope you are enjoying this so far.


My choices:

KFC
Subway
Wikipedia
YouTube
Samsung


s-l1200.gif


Ok5proj7dcVBHsWB4lAcKA7FoThQHIoDxaE4UByKQ3GgOBQHikNxoDgUh-JAcSgOFIfiQHEoDsWB4lAc4PsD-35JiLwLXcEAAAAASUVORK5CYII.jpg


nvidia-logo-dark-1280x1280-9996.jpg


berkshire-hathaway-emblem.jpg


DC-logo-analysis-FI.jpg


subwaylogopromo_0.jpg


2017-new-Hyundai-logo-design.png


mitsubishi-logo-brand-symbol-with-name-black-design-japan-car-automobile-illustration-free-vector.jpg


50b26777133063.5c7eb983dfc94.jpg


Pampers-Logo.jpg


png-transparent-wikipedia-logo-wordmark-wikimedia-foundation-bolder-globe-text-logo-thumbnail.png


honda-logo-white-background-car-company-editoria-168841200.jpg


Font-HP-Logo.jpg


Logo_audi.jpg


Pringles-emblem.jpg


Color-YouTube-logo.jpg


Cirque-du-Soleil-Logo.png


ebay-logo-01.jpg


airbnb-logo.png


256_144_4.png





If you don't want to be tagged just let me know on the thread or pm me, thank you.

Please vote.


@paddan @TheNinja @Doomer @TCE @ASUThermo @dc007 @Lovestorm @TheChance @SalsaDelMuerte
@ThinkGreen @Axefan4life @xHeadx @pv3Hpv3p @JinKazama @Screwtape @Thrawn33 @Sirwastealot
@Starck @Anialater @TheRash @shunyata @Cyrano200 @Dizzy @squirrelynuts @Long Dark Blues @Kryptt
@empsim @I Am Legion @offshore33 @ripsta619 @Korben @HUNTERMANIA @Pizza Werewolf @Otto!
@Mesos @Digital Fire @Shonuffbrad @Trill850 @MichiganMMA1978 @TheTickG @Ima5starman @boingyman
@Iroh @SL1200 @wendelbudwhite @Korben @Brom Bones @sanfranpsycho @revoltub @VulcanNervPinch
@LilMountain @Five Fingered Fresh Fist @Motleysubs @MLarson @Pliny Pete @FyrFytr998 @the gorilla
@Ares Black @Zookeeper Gabe @Excelsior @bubbleboyjones @Brandon Wilson @GirthBrooks @johnnystone
@TapIt @Odoylerules22 @CrimsonFan @The J0ker @deucesarewild @cheesus @eighterumg5 @PG29 red0 Jr
@Fake Doctor @jimjamjammer @TardStrong @HARRISON_3 @UncleJosh @biscuitsbrah @Goon Dog @Xuh
@SammyPops @BB in Crazy!!!! @method115 @Lebnof @Rastas @stalehotdog @ramsiN @cincymma79
@Ablis89 @FortieSicks @IloveTHIS @steeldragon @Dr Curtis Love @HUGHPHUG @-Magua- @zapataxiv
@Randlewand @SKYNET @CHUTE_BOXE78 @Tol @ASUThermo @new_mexico1 @Prex32 @BroRogan
@IndyCovaHart @Magooglie @Satanical Eve @D3THRONED @LSXMMA @StonedLemur @liner @west42
@sleepwalk @Krimzon @MusterX @SuperHoss @Rob Battisti @tdluxon @AbominableJoman @M4rk @Fork
@Ralph Wiggum @lifelessheap @newcastleman @elreece @RayA @TonOdanK @ahme4 @mmamxfan
@Streeter @Dr brakestick @MuayThaiSteve79 @Beau Wring @KoChang @Fijeeto @oliviamung @Ali Tanveer
@ThereIsNoSpoon @the muntjac @Texan6533 @CZMuayThai11 @Vergilius @WaylonMercy5150 @Vegeta
@Oeshon @Rizzo @stanlee @BayAreaGuy @Morning Star @Rygu @RooseTrollton @Kb7 @Michaelangelo
@Mohawk Mauler @Tyrannosaurus rex @Rozko @Senzo Tanaka @Steve-French @JackWhite @Cuttyrock
@Sano @i420KrYpT @EnthusiastCultivator @Heisenboom @ChickenBrother @Halge @Misanthropist @TapIt
@El Che @Shaungotti @Papachulu @horc00 @TheFakeMacoy @mangokush @websurfer @Ripp0ntare
@Champagne @esotamoc @Plissken @Gomi1977 @HeLLMuTT @Talent @XmarkX @RemyR @fungi @dbo
@scorpipede @ineverpost @aus101 @Blue_Ribbon @yamahacrasher @fourtyounce48 @phoenixikki @heloder
@Grassshoppa @97talon @Ezekiel 25:17 @Anung Un Rama @mmascene @Sushi Fitness @Pankratios
@Papasmurf45619 @dildos @xMsBarnez @Prutfis @benebox @Dillydilly @SaiWa @Kraysla @EJRMAN513
@Damien Karras @Prologue @Jesus H. Sherdog @qw3rty @Highway99 @Matt4786 @Adrian Anis @GergreG
@GolovKing @Aegon Spengler @SiKnSiN @RollSonnenRoll @tobiaswins @BFoe @Supasalta3000 @Escabar
@DiarrheaPerlmans @ALAN PARTRIDGE @TJ Dillashank @jx820 @Protegejoe296 @freakroor @ookii @Shael
@Nathan LaMontagne @mike1226 @cmw43 @RoxyBird @-sin- @Cerberus87 @Kingz @Misfit23 @eworden78
@Nimrod @armbarforhire @ICHEERTHEBULL @west42 @ChuckSteak @jan230 @Corona @Nightgunner05
@AZZA B @Kaybee @Tone C @Revolver @Chad The Limey @KotaroTheWolf @weaselkenievil @jericksen5
@zuffazombee @4daLuLZ @Simple Southerner @bufetadanacara @JoeyJoeJoeJr @TheWobbler @houjebek
@JonnyBonesPharmacist @BisexualMMA @Brutus....... @struckus @GIBLERTBAPTISTA @cooks1 @Zer
@ZeroGravity @Carvaso @TheSauce @k1ngjester @burningspear @fingercuffs @WarHawk @ModernMatt
@Squall Leonhart @Hellowhosthat @deviake @Shroud of turinabol @Reign Supreme @SilvaLegacy @Rawex
@SwamiLeoni @lostdog000 @Mr. Shickadance @Speedy1 @Oregonmma @Two Crows @TestosterOWN
@Striderxdj @milkmandanl @itrainufcbro @jnes @MDoza @rivera @llperez22 @landon @ThaiSexPills
@spamking @Diet Butcher @Sunnyvale TP @Kimchii @Gigacardio @PaddyO'malley @HoiceNJuicy @Tatra
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Takes Two To Tango
  • Poll
Movies Out of the IMDB top ranked films - Which 5 are the best? (Eleventh Elimination Bracket)
2
Replies
27
Views
876
weaselkenievil
weaselkenievil
Takes Two To Tango
  • Poll
Movies Out of the IMDB top ranked films - Which 5 are the best? (Sixth Elimination Bracket)
Replies
12
Views
535
TheTickG
TheTickG
Takes Two To Tango
  • Poll
Movies Out of the IMDB top ranked films - Which 5 are the best? (Eighth Elimination Bracket)
Replies
10
Views
589
Hellowhosthat
Hellowhosthat
Takes Two To Tango
  • Poll
Movies Out of the IMDB top ranked films - Which 5 are the best? (Twelfth Elimination Bracket)
Replies
18
Views
671
method115
method115
Takes Two To Tango
  • Poll
Movies Out of the IMDB top ranked films - Which 5 are the best? (Fifteenth Elimination Bracket)
Replies
13
Views
479
Takes Two To Tango
Takes Two To Tango

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,246,595
Messages
56,136,159
Members
175,082
Latest member
WillyWarminski

Share this page

Back
Top