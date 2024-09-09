Out of these logo brands - Which 4 are the most recognizable? (First Quarter-Finals)

What's your picks?

  • Total voters
    5
Takes Two To Tango

Takes Two To Tango

The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Platinum Member
Joined
Jun 28, 2010
Messages
33,715
Reaction score
45,057
First Elimination Bracket
Second Elimination Bracket
Third Elimination Bracket
Fourth Elimination Bracket
Fifth Elimination Bracket
Sixth Elimination Bracket
Seventh Elimination Bracket
Eighth Elimination Bracket
Ninth Elimination Bracket
Tenth Elimination Bracket

Here we are in the Quarter-Finals.
Lets have some fun.


My choices:

Playboy
Coca-Cola
Marvel
YouTube



il_fullxfull.3924045420_tja0.jpg


FED_EX_LOGO.jpg


walmart-icon-logo-sign-symbol-260nw-2425802673.jpg


8efad0239f043d7cfd832ce37c2dc92b.jpg


_1511457990_492_The-Home-Depot-preview.jpg


_1528990179_257_Iconic-Playboy-Logo-Design_b32952520db2-mobile.jpg


cocacola-700x394.jpg


marvel-logo-design-history-and-evolution-kreafolk_50f7a4b8-dc53-495d-89bc-84c168382b61.jpg


burger-king-4199.svg


image-11.png


images


Instagram-app-logo.jpg


8gzcr6RpGStvZFA2qRt4v6.jpg


256_144_4.png


Honda-logo-2.jpg


Red-Bull-emblems.jpg




If you don't want to be tagged just let me know on the thread or pm me, thank you.

Please vote.
@paddan @TheNinja @Doomer @TCE @ASUThermo @dc007 @Lovestorm @TheChance @SalsaDelMuerte
@ThinkGreen @Axefan4life @xHeadx @pv3Hpv3p @JinKazama @Screwtape @Thrawn33 @Sirwastealot
@Starck @Anialater @TheRash @shunyata @Cyrano200 @Dizzy @squirrelynuts @Long Dark Blues @Kryptt
@empsim @I Am Legion @offshore33 @ripsta619 @Korben @HUNTERMANIA @Pizza Werewolf @Otto!
@Mesos @Digital Fire @Shonuffbrad @Trill850 @MichiganMMA1978 @TheTickG @Ima5starman @boingyman
@Iroh @SL1200 @wendelbudwhite @Korben @Brom Bones @sanfranpsycho @revoltub @VulcanNervPinch
@LilMountain @Five Fingered Fresh Fist @Motleysubs @MLarson @Pliny Pete @FyrFytr998 @the gorilla
@Ares Black @Zookeeper Gabe @Excelsior @bubbleboyjones @Brandon Wilson @GirthBrooks @johnnystone
@TapIt @Odoylerules22 @CrimsonFan @The J0ker @deucesarewild @cheesus @eighterumg5 @PG29 red0 Jr
@Fake Doctor @jimjamjammer @TardStrong @HARRISON_3 @UncleJosh @biscuitsbrah @Goon Dog @Xuh
@SammyPops @BB in Crazy!!!! @method115 @Lebnof @Rastas @stalehotdog @ramsiN @cincymma79
@Ablis89 @FortieSicks @IloveTHIS @steeldragon @Dr Curtis Love @HUGHPHUG @-Magua- @zapataxiv
@Randlewand @SKYNET @CHUTE_BOXE78 @Tol @ASUThermo @new_mexico1 @Prex32 @BroRogan
@IndyCovaHart @Magooglie @Satanical Eve @D3THRONED @LSXMMA @StonedLemur @liner @west42
@sleepwalk @Krimzon @MusterX @SuperHoss @Rob Battisti @tdluxon @AbominableJoman @M4rk @Fork
@Ralph Wiggum @lifelessheap @newcastleman @elreece @RayA @TonOdanK @ahme4 @mmamxfan
@Streeter @Dr brakestick @MuayThaiSteve79 @Beau Wring @KoChang @Fijeeto @oliviamung @Ali Tanveer
@ThereIsNoSpoon @the muntjac @Texan6533 @CZMuayThai11 @Vergilius @WaylonMercy5150 @Vegeta
@Oeshon @Rizzo @stanlee @BayAreaGuy @Morning Star @Rygu @RooseTrollton @Kb7 @Michaelangelo
@Mohawk Mauler @Tyrannosaurus rex @Rozko @Senzo Tanaka @Steve-French @JackWhite @Cuttyrock
@Sano @i420KrYpT @EnthusiastCultivator @Heisenboom @ChickenBrother @Halge @Misanthropist @TapIt
@El Che @Shaungotti @Papachulu @horc00 @TheFakeMacoy @mangokush @websurfer @Ripp0ntare
@Champagne @esotamoc @Plissken @Gomi1977 @HeLLMuTT @Talent @XmarkX @RemyR @fungi @dbo
@scorpipede @ineverpost @aus101 @Blue_Ribbon @yamahacrasher @fourtyounce48 @phoenixikki @heloder
@Grassshoppa @97talon @Ezekiel 25:17 @Anung Un Rama @mmascene @Sushi Fitness @Pankratios
@Papasmurf45619 @dildos @xMsBarnez @Prutfis @benebox @Dillydilly @SaiWa @Kraysla @EJRMAN513
@Damien Karras @Prologue @Jesus H. Sherdog @qw3rty @Highway99 @Matt4786 @Adrian Anis @GergreG
@GolovKing @Aegon Spengler @SiKnSiN @RollSonnenRoll @tobiaswins @BFoe @Supasalta3000 @Escabar
@DiarrheaPerlmans @ALAN PARTRIDGE @TJ Dillashank @jx820 @Protegejoe296 @freakroor @ookii @Shael
@Nathan LaMontagne @mike1226 @cmw43 @RoxyBird @-sin- @Cerberus87 @Kingz @Misfit23 @eworden78
@Nimrod @armbarforhire @ICHEERTHEBULL @west42 @ChuckSteak @jan230 @Corona @Nightgunner05
@AZZA B @Kaybee @Tone C @Revolver @Chad The Limey @KotaroTheWolf @weaselkenievil @jericksen5
@zuffazombee @4daLuLZ @Simple Southerner @bufetadanacara @JoeyJoeJoeJr @TheWobbler @houjebek
@JonnyBonesPharmacist @BisexualMMA @Brutus....... @struckus @GIBLERTBAPTISTA @cooks1 @Zer
@ZeroGravity @Carvaso @TheSauce @k1ngjester @burningspear @fingercuffs @WarHawk @ModernMatt
@Squall Leonhart @Hellowhosthat @deviake @Shroud of turinabol @Reign Supreme @SilvaLegacy @Rawex
@SwamiLeoni @lostdog000 @Mr. Shickadance @Speedy1 @Oregonmma @Two Crows @TestosterOWN
@Striderxdj @milkmandanl @itrainufcbro @jnes @MDoza @rivera @llperez22 @landon @ThaiSexPills
@spamking @Diet Butcher @Sunnyvale TP @Kimchii @Gigacardio @PaddyO'malley @HoiceNJuicy @Tatra
@UberHere
 
Coke
BK
Shell
YouTube

Not in any order
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Takes Two To Tango
  • Poll
Movies Out of the IMDB top ranked films - Which 5 are the best? (Fourth Quarter-Finals)
Replies
13
Views
590
Takes Two To Tango
Takes Two To Tango
Takes Two To Tango
  • Poll
Movies Out of the IMDB top ranked films - Which 5 are the best? (Sixth Quarter-Finals)
Replies
17
Views
602
Mangar
Mangar
Takes Two To Tango
  • Poll
Movies Out of the IMDB top ranked films - Which 5 are the best? (Fifth Quarter-Finals)
Replies
17
Views
708
Takes Two To Tango
Takes Two To Tango
Takes Two To Tango
  • Poll
Movies Out of the IMDB top ranked films - Which 5 are the best? (Second Quarter-Finals)
Replies
15
Views
599
Takes Two To Tango
Takes Two To Tango
Takes Two To Tango
  • Poll
Movies Out of the IMDB top ranked films - Which 5 are the best? (Third Quarter-Finals)
Replies
14
Views
603
Takes Two To Tango
Takes Two To Tango

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,246,848
Messages
56,157,549
Members
175,091
Latest member
MarioLemieux

Share this page

Back
Top