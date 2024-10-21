Movies Out of these improvised lines/scenes - Which is the 3 best? (Second Quarter-Finals)

Choose Three.

  • “Father, Son, And House of Gucci” - House Of Gucci

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Miracle Max Scene - The Princess Bride

    Votes: 2 14.3%

  • "You’re Going To Need a Bigger Boat" - Jaws

    Votes: 10 71.4%

  • Leo's Glass - Django Unchained

    Votes: 5 35.7%

  • (Han & Leia) "I Love You. I Know." - The Empire Strikes Back

    Votes: 7 50.0%

  • "I've noticed you copied my beard." - Avengers Infinity War

    Votes: 1 7.1%

  • The Uncut Wax Scene - 40-Year-Old Virgin

    Votes: 3 21.4%

  • "The Most Annoying Sound in the World" - Dumb and Dumber

    Votes: 5 35.7%

  • Aragorn's Furious Cry (Breaks his toes) - The Lord of the Rings Two Towers.

    Votes: 3 21.4%

  • "I'm Walking Here!" - Midnight Cowboy

    Votes: 4 28.6%
Takes Two To Tango

Takes Two To Tango

The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
First Quarter-Finals


My picks:

"You’re Going To Need a Bigger Boat" - Jaws
(Han & Leia) "I Love You. I Know." - The Empire Strikes Back
"I'm Walking Here!" - Midnight Cowboy




1. "You're going to need a bigger boat"
2. "I'm walking here"
3. Uncut wax scene
 
