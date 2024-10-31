Takes Two To Tango
The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Platinum Member
- Joined
- Jun 28, 2010
- Messages
- 34,398
- Reaction score
- 46,132
First Quarter-Finals
Second Quarter-Finals
My choices:
It (2017)
Hereditary
Us
It (2017)
Shin Godzilla
Under the Shadow
LongLegs
Fresh (2022)
Hereditary (2018)
The House That Jack Built (2018)
Annihilation
Bones and All
I See You
If you don't want to be tagged or be tagged just let me know on the thread or pm me, thank you.
Please vote.
Second Quarter-Finals
My choices:
It (2017)
Hereditary
Us
It (2017)
Shin Godzilla
Under the Shadow
LongLegs
Fresh (2022)
Hereditary (2018)
The House That Jack Built (2018)
Annihilation
Bones and All
I See You
If you don't want to be tagged or be tagged just let me know on the thread or pm me, thank you.
Please vote.
@Brampton_Boy @tank666 @Excelsior @TheNinja @TCE @Krimzon @HARRISON_3 @HeLLMuTT @Pizza Werewolf @Otto! @SirRealKiller @Aldo145 @Papachulu @Zookeeper Gabe
@xenomorph4prez @cincymma79 @Kryptt @revoltub @Natural Order @Five Fingered Fresh Fist @Ima5starman @Kimchii @Slothbroth @Mr. Shickadance @liner @MusterX @El Che
@BB in Crazy!!!! @zapataxiv @JackWhite @Osculater @RayA @Deaths Head @The Good The Bad The HBK @UberHere @TardStrong @Staph infection @BroRogan @Dillydilly
@Satanical Eve @MLarson @Gomi1977 @spastikbecher @Cerberus87 @mainevent 140 @ShadowRun @HeLLMuTT @Long Dark Blues @WarHawk @ASUThermo @milliniar
@Plissken @Brofessor @Doomer @struckus @Brother Numsi @fishbisquit @Linkuei @Tyrannosaurus rex @Patof @ColemanwastheGOAT @Wrath of Foamy @moreorless87
@Kamala
@xenomorph4prez @cincymma79 @Kryptt @revoltub @Natural Order @Five Fingered Fresh Fist @Ima5starman @Kimchii @Slothbroth @Mr. Shickadance @liner @MusterX @El Che
@BB in Crazy!!!! @zapataxiv @JackWhite @Osculater @RayA @Deaths Head @The Good The Bad The HBK @UberHere @TardStrong @Staph infection @BroRogan @Dillydilly
@Satanical Eve @MLarson @Gomi1977 @spastikbecher @Cerberus87 @mainevent 140 @ShadowRun @HeLLMuTT @Long Dark Blues @WarHawk @ASUThermo @milliniar
@Plissken @Brofessor @Doomer @struckus @Brother Numsi @fishbisquit @Linkuei @Tyrannosaurus rex @Patof @ColemanwastheGOAT @Wrath of Foamy @moreorless87
@Kamala