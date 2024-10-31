Movies Out of these horror films of the past 10 years - Which 3 are the scariest? (Third Quarter-Finals)

Choose Three.

  • It (2017)

    Votes: 4 100.0%

  • Shin Godzilla

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Under the Shadow

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • LongLegs

    Votes: 1 25.0%

  • Fresh (2022)

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Hereditary (2018)

    Votes: 1 25.0%

  • The House That Jack Built (2018)

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Annihilation

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Bones and All

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • I See You

    Votes: 1 25.0%

  • Doctor Sleep

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Raw

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Nope

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Us

    Votes: 1 25.0%

  • The Autopsy of Jane Doe

    Votes: 1 25.0%

  • Split

    Votes: 2 50.0%

  • Speak No Evil (2024)

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • The Black Phone (2021)

    Votes: 1 25.0%

  • When Evil Lurks

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Climax (2018)

    Votes: 0 0.0%
  • Total voters
    4
Takes Two To Tango

Takes Two To Tango

The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Platinum Member
Joined
Jun 28, 2010
Messages
34,398
Reaction score
46,132
First Quarter-Finals
Second Quarter-Finals


My choices:

It (2017)
Hereditary
Us



It (2017)


Shin Godzilla


Under the Shadow


LongLegs


Fresh (2022)


Hereditary (2018)


The House That Jack Built (2018)


Annihilation


Bones and All


I See You






If you don't want to be tagged or be tagged just let me know on the thread or pm me, thank you.

Please vote.
@Brampton_Boy @tank666 @Excelsior @TheNinja @TCE @Krimzon @HARRISON_3 @HeLLMuTT @Pizza Werewolf @Otto! @SirRealKiller @Aldo145 @Papachulu @Zookeeper Gabe
@xenomorph4prez @cincymma79 @Kryptt @revoltub @Natural Order @Five Fingered Fresh Fist @Ima5starman @Kimchii @Slothbroth @Mr. Shickadance @liner @MusterX @El Che
@BB in Crazy!!!! @zapataxiv @JackWhite @Osculater @RayA @Deaths Head @The Good The Bad The HBK @UberHere @TardStrong @Staph infection @BroRogan @Dillydilly
@Satanical Eve @MLarson @Gomi1977 @spastikbecher @Cerberus87 @mainevent 140 @ShadowRun @HeLLMuTT @Long Dark Blues @WarHawk @ASUThermo @milliniar
@Plissken @Brofessor @Doomer @struckus @Brother Numsi @fishbisquit @Linkuei @Tyrannosaurus rex @Patof @ColemanwastheGOAT @Wrath of Foamy @moreorless87
@Kamala
 
Doctor Sleep


Raw


Nope


Us


The Autopsy of Jane Doe


Split


Speak No Evil (2024)


The Black Phone (2021)


When Evil Lurks


Climax (2018)

Thermo
 
It
Split
I see You


- I See You is an awesome movie. I'm shocked it hasn't gotten a bluray or 4K release yet. I loved it!
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Takes Two To Tango
  • Poll
Movies Out of these horror films of the past 10 years - Which 3 are the scariest? (Second Quarter-Finals)
Replies
16
Views
271
Takes Two To Tango
Takes Two To Tango
Takes Two To Tango
  • Poll
Movies Out of these animated films - Which 3 are the best? (Fourth Quarter-Finals)
Replies
9
Views
382
MLarson
MLarson
Takes Two To Tango
  • Poll
Movies Out of these animated films - Which 3 are the best? (The Finals)
Replies
17
Views
542
PeterGriffin
PeterGriffin
Takes Two To Tango
  • Poll
Movies Out of these animated films - Which 3 are the best? (Third Quarter-Finals)
Replies
12
Views
447
Flower2dPeople
Flower2dPeople
Takes Two To Tango
  • Poll
Out of these animated films - Which 3 are the best? (Second Semi-Finals)
Replies
15
Views
457
Takes Two To Tango
Takes Two To Tango

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,251,101
Messages
56,429,881
Members
175,217
Latest member
MarisaMcNa

Share this page

Back
Top