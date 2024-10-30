Movies Out of these horror films of the past 10 years - Which 3 are the scariest? (Second Quarter-Finals)

Choose Three.

  • A Quiet Place

    Votes: 5 83.3%

  • Bird Box

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • The Invitation (2015)

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • It Follows

    Votes: 4 66.7%

  • The Pale Blue Eye

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • The Lighthouse

    Votes: 2 33.3%

  • Life

    Votes: 2 33.3%

  • Glass

    Votes: 1 16.7%

  • Happy Death Day

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Mother!

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • The Wailing (2016)

    Votes: 1 16.7%

  • Saint Maud

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Summer of 84 (2018)

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Abigail

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Saw X

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • A Monster Calls

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Suspiria (2018)

    Votes: 1 16.7%

  • Marrowbone

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Fear Street: Part Two - 1978

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Run

    Votes: 0 0.0%
  • Total voters
    6
Takes Two To Tango

Takes Two To Tango

The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Platinum Member
Joined
Jun 28, 2010
Messages
34,390
Reaction score
46,113
First Quarter-Finals


My choices:

A Quiet Place
The Lighthouse
Glass



A Quiet Place


Bird Box


The Invitation (2015)


It Follows


The Pale Blue Eye


The Lighthouse


Life


Glass


Happy Death Day


Mother!





If you don't want to be tagged or be tagged just let me know on the thread or pm me, thank you.

Please vote.
@Brampton_Boy @tank666 @Excelsior @TheNinja @TCE @Krimzon @HARRISON_3 @HeLLMuTT @Pizza Werewolf @Otto! @SirRealKiller @Aldo145 @Papachulu @Zookeeper Gabe
@xenomorph4prez @cincymma79 @Kryptt @revoltub @Natural Order @Five Fingered Fresh Fist @Ima5starman @Kimchii @Slothbroth @Mr. Shickadance @liner @MusterX @El Che
@BB in Crazy!!!! @zapataxiv @JackWhite @Osculater @RayA @Deaths Head @The Good The Bad The HBK @UberHere @TardStrong @Staph infection @BroRogan @Dillydilly
@Satanical Eve @MLarson @Gomi1977 @spastikbecher @Cerberus87 @mainevent 140 @ShadowRun @HeLLMuTT @Long Dark Blues @WarHawk @ASUThermo
 
The Wailing (2016)


Saint Maud


Summer of 84 (2018)


Abigail


Saw X


A Monster Calls


Suspiria (2018)


Marrowbone


Fear Street: Part Two - 1978


Run
 
I haven't seen any of these movies but I'll be watching these threads to see who ends up getting a bunch of votes!
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Takes Two To Tango
  • Poll
Movies Out of these animated films - Which 3 are the best? (Fourth Quarter-Finals)
Replies
9
Views
380
MLarson
MLarson
Takes Two To Tango
  • Poll
Out of these animated films - Which 3 are the best? (Second Semi-Finals)
Replies
15
Views
456
Takes Two To Tango
Takes Two To Tango
Takes Two To Tango
  • Poll
Movies Out of these animated films - Which 3 are the best? (The Finals)
Replies
17
Views
540
PeterGriffin
PeterGriffin
Takes Two To Tango
  • Poll
Movies Out of these animated films - Which 3 are the best? (First Semi-Finals)
Replies
19
Views
472
Takes Two To Tango
Takes Two To Tango
Takes Two To Tango
  • Poll
Movies Out of these animated films - Which 3 are the best? (Third Quarter-Finals)
Replies
12
Views
444
Flower2dPeople
Flower2dPeople

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,251,014
Messages
56,425,041
Members
175,215
Latest member
frenchie44

Share this page

Back
Top