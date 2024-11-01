Movies Out of these horror films of the past 10 years - Which 3 are the scariest? (Fourth Quarter-Finals)

Choose Three.

  Total voters
    19
First Quarter-Finals
Second Quarter-Finals
Third Quarter-Finals


My choices:

The Conjuring 2
Alien: Romulus
A Quiet Place Part II





The Conjuring 2


Last Night in Soho


The Killing of a Sacred Deer


Green Room


The Innocents (2021)


Alien: Romulus


Pearl


Barbarian


The Platform (2019)


The Witch (2015)






Alien: Covenant (2017)


Bone Tomahawk


Don't Breathe (2016)


The Invisible Man (2020)


Late Night with the Devil


A Quiet Place Part II


10 Cloverfield Lane


Midsommar (2019)


Talk to Me (2022)


Prey (2022)
 
Alien: Romulus
A Quiet Place Part II
Bone Tomahawk

I haven't seen most of the movies in this fourth quarter final.

I thought for sure I had seen Don't Breathe but just Googled it, and it doesn't ring a bell at all. Looks good though, so definitely going to give this one a watch next.

I just voted for the only 3 I've seen:

10 Cloverfield Lane
Green Room
The Conjuring 2

I do need to see the new Alien movie and a Quiet Place 2.
 
Killing of a Sacred Deer is an awesome movie. Cool take on a some old mythology.
 
Didn’t find any really scary, but Midsommar is the best, IMO
 
HARRISON_3 said:
Didn’t find any really scary, but Midsommar is the best, IMO
Click to expand...
Agreed.

I love Midsommar as a film but I’ve found it’s more popular amongst women than men.

I enjoyed Soho until the ending, where it spoon feeds the viewer the explanation. But I hear that director often fumbles endings.

Barbarian had me on edge, when I thought the man was untrustworthy, then that creature came out and it all became quite silly.
 
Maybe i am just too old, but NONE of those movies listed are scary to me. I mean, what are you TS, 10 yrs old?
 
