Movies Out of these horror films of the past 10 years - Which 2 are the scariest? (The Finals)

Choose Two.

  • Total voters
    39
First Quarter-Finals
Second Quarter-Finals
Third Quarter-Finals
Fourth Quarter-Finals
First Semi-Finals
Second Semi-Finals



My choices:

Train to Busan
Hereditary (2018)



Train to Busan


The Witch (2015)


Evil Dead Rise


Smile (2022)


Hereditary (2018)


It Follows (2014)


A Quiet Place (2018)


Bone Tomahawk



Train to Busan, It Follows, Hereditary and The Witch are all great and would be deserving winners IMO.

Evil Dead Rise sucked ass and am very surprised how many votes it’s getting.
 
