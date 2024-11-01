Movies Out of these horror films of the past 10 years - Which 2 are the scariest? (First Semi-Finals)

Choose Two.

  • Total voters
    21
Takes Two To Tango

Takes Two To Tango

The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Platinum Member
Joined
Jun 28, 2010
Messages
34,461
Reaction score
46,232
First Quarter-Finals
Second Quarter-Finals
Third Quarter-Finals
Fourth Quarter-Finals



My choices:

Train to Busan
It (2017)




Evil Dead Rise


Smile (2022)


Get Out (2017)


Train to Busan


Halloween (2018)


Godzilla Minus One


The Witch (2015)


It (2017)


Doctor Sleep




If you don't want to be tagged or be tagged just let me know on the thread or pm me, thank you.

Please vote.
@Brampton_Boy @tank666 @Excelsior @TheNinja @TCE @Krimzon @HARRISON_3 @HeLLMuTT @Pizza Werewolf @Otto! @SirRealKiller @Aldo145 @Papachulu @Zookeeper Gabe
@xenomorph4prez @cincymma79 @Kryptt @revoltub @Natural Order @Five Fingered Fresh Fist @Ima5starman @Kimchii @Slothbroth @Mr. Shickadance @liner @MusterX @El Che
@BB in Crazy!!!! @zapataxiv @JackWhite @Osculater @RayA @Deaths Head @The Good The Bad The HBK @UberHere @TardStrong @Staph infection @BroRogan @Dillydilly
@Satanical Eve @MLarson @Gomi1977 @spastikbecher @Cerberus87 @mainevent 140 @ShadowRun @HeLLMuTT @Long Dark Blues @WarHawk @ASUThermo @milliniar
@Plissken @Brofessor @Doomer @struckus @Brother Numsi @fishbisquit @Linkuei @Tyrannosaurus rex @Patof @ColemanwastheGOAT @Wrath of Foamy @moreorless87
@GreenGorilla @rivera @struckus
 
I voted IT and Train to Busan.

Bill Skarsgard did an amazing job with IT... and Train to Busan was one of the best zombie films in years (don't watch the sequel, it's shit).
 
Evil dead was excellent

It or busan

Dr sleep is finally on something I have so I can watch it! It’s 3 hours?!?!
 
cincymma79 said:
Evil dead was excellent

It or busan

Dr sleep is finally on something I have so I can watch it! It’s 3 hours?!?!
Click to expand...
is that the director’s cut?

I saw that one is available now on Amazon.

The regular one/theatrical version is pretty good, IMO
 
Haven't voted in any of these polls because of the word 'scariest' in the question.

As a kid I was rarely scared by horror movies, and as an adult only one or two disturbed me, and none were in the last decade.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Takes Two To Tango
  • Poll
Out of these animated films - Which 3 are the best? (Second Semi-Finals)
Replies
15
Views
457
Takes Two To Tango
Takes Two To Tango
Takes Two To Tango
  • Poll
Movies Out of these animated films - Which 3 are the best? (The Finals)
Replies
17
Views
542
PeterGriffin
PeterGriffin
Takes Two To Tango
  • Poll
Movies Out of these animated films - Which 3 are the best? (First Semi-Finals)
Replies
19
Views
473
Takes Two To Tango
Takes Two To Tango
Takes Two To Tango
  • Poll
Movies Out of these animated films - Which is the best? (Finals O/T)
2
Replies
20
Views
735
Dragonlordxxxxx
Dragonlordxxxxx
Takes Two To Tango
  • Poll
Movies Out of these horror films of the past 10 years - Which 3 are the scariest? (Fourth Quarter-Finals)
Replies
19
Views
213
TheNinja
TheNinja

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,251,214
Messages
56,436,570
Members
175,220
Latest member
raysins

Share this page

Back
Top