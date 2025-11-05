  • Xenforo Cloud is upgrading us to version 2.3.8 on Monday February 16th, 2026 at 12:00 AM PST. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Out of these Gary Oldman scenes - Which 5 are the best?

Choose Five.

  • State of Grace - Hand's Up

    Votes: 3 9.4%

  • Rosencrantz & Guildenstern Are Dead - Pot Scene

    Votes: 2 6.3%

  • JFK - Oswald News Interview

    Votes: 3 9.4%

  • Dracula - The Horrific Birth of Dracula

    Votes: 5 15.6%

  • Dracula - Jonathan & Dracula Meet

    Votes: 6 18.8%

  • Dracula - I Have Crossed Oceans of Time to Find You

    Votes: 7 21.9%

  • True Romance - Drexl kills Big Don

    Votes: 5 15.6%

  • True Romance - Drexl and Clarence meet

    Votes: 16 50.0%

  • Léon The Professional - Do you like Beethoven?

    Votes: 11 34.4%

  • Léon The Professional - "Everyone!"

    Votes: 19 59.4%

  • Murder in the First - Action, Reaction

    Votes: 2 6.3%

  • The Fifth Element - Zorg Presents the ZF1

    Votes: 10 31.3%

  • Nobody's Baby - Dance

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Hannibal - Mason Verger and Hannibal Are Reunited

    Votes: 3 9.4%

  • Friends - Enunciate by Spitting

    Votes: 3 9.4%

  • The Dark Knight - Jim Gordon and Harvey Dent

    Votes: 4 12.5%

  • Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban - Professor Snape vs Lupin and Black

    Votes: 2 6.3%

  • Darkest Hour - Reason with a Tiger

    Votes: 4 12.5%

  • Darkest Hour - We Shall Fight on the Beaches

    Votes: 6 18.8%

  • Oppenheimer - President Truman

    Votes: 3 9.4%
The "Horrific birth of Dracula" is the GOAT, and I wish the whole movie could have been like that.
 
True Romance is insane because he nails a very particular accent that's so hard to do. Somehow he sneaks Rastafarian into that character who already has 3 layers l. White guy pretending to be black, white guy who picked up rasafarian accents and tones without knowing it, white guy who knows he's white and seems like he's some posing clown but uses that to disarm. The rastas go up and down scales as they talk in subtle ways
 
I didnt realize that was Gary Oldman in JFK, I thought that was real news footage that had been CGI'd up LoL

I love The Fifth Element, that is such a great action packed futuristic space adventure, so much wild fun with all kinds of awesome galactic creeps and critters, did a much better job of capturing the wacky spirit of the Hitchhikers Guide To The Galaxy books than the actual Hitchhikers Guide movie did
 
gary-oldman-slow-horses.gif
 
johnsmithjohnson said:
True Romance is insane because he nails a very particular accent that's so hard to do. Somehow he sneaks Rastafarian into that character who already has 3 layers l. White guy pretending to be black, white guy who picked up rasafarian accents and tones without knowing it, white guy who knows he's white and seems like he's some posing clown but uses that to disarm. The rastas go up and down scales as they talk in subtle ways
It's his best performance imo.
 
HHJ said:
I wouldnt say that, but he is one of the more inspired characters he's done, even if he was only in the movie for a short time.
Yah fair enough.
 
  • Like
Reactions: HHJ
Takes Two To Tango said:
lol good one, I love that.
Was weird how the Beatlea were the kids from the street and the Stones were rich kids ...... their styles would say opposite lol. Ddl was a rich kid and Oldman was from streets an had to a sratch and claw his way up ladder.

Still would love Oldman and DDL together once in a movie.
 
Did you guys know Gary Numan is actually older than Gary Oldman?



img_1050.jpeg
 
Streeter said:
Was weird how the Beatlea were the kids from the street and the Stones were rich kids ...... their styles would say opposite lol. Ddl was a rich kid and Oldman was from streets an had to a sratch and claw his way up ladder.

Still would love Oldman and DDL together once in a movie.
Oldman and DDL would be the ultimate match up.
 
HHJ said:
The "Horrific birth of Dracula" is the GOAT, and I wish the whole movie could have been like that.
i love that , yet at same time i can't get over how retarded his red armor looks lol

btw overall movie is one of my favourite ever but would have improved so much if actually had moments of showing Dracula being badass
Is true book itself does'nt show much in that sense but even that little did'nt made it into the movie
 
