Out of these Gary Oldman scenes - Which 5 are the best?

Takes Two To Tango
The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
True Romance - Drexl kills Big Don
Léon The Professional - Do you like Beethoven?
The "Horrific birth of Dracula" is the GOAT, and I wish the whole movie could have been like that.
Drexel - Clarence scene
Leon - everyone
Tie for best
Drexl meeting Clarence
Birth of Dracula
Dracula meeting Harker
Zorg
Sirius Black
Oldman is the Beatles to DDLs Rollin Stones .
True Romance is insane because he nails a very particular accent that's so hard to do. Somehow he sneaks Rastafarian into that character who already has 3 layers l. White guy pretending to be black, white guy who picked up rasafarian accents and tones without knowing it, white guy who knows he's white and seems like he's some posing clown but uses that to disarm. The rastas go up and down scales as they talk in subtle ways
I wouldnt say that, but he is one of the more inspired characters he's done, even if he was only in the movie for a short time.It's his best performance imo.
Was weird how the Beatlea were the kids from the street and the Stones were rich kids ...... their styles would say opposite lol. Ddl was a rich kid and Oldman was from streets an had to a sratch and claw his way up ladder.lol good one, I love that.
Still would love Oldman and DDL together once in a movie.
i love that , yet at same time i can't get over how retarded his red armor looks lolThe "Horrific birth of Dracula" is the GOAT, and I wish the whole movie could have been like that.