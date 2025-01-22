Black Panther--It was a decent movie. But the actual character is bland and his powers are meh. Michael B Jordan was terrible and the best character, Ulysses, was killed off early. He should have been main villain. Loved the sister and world creation.



Citizen Kane--I know it was groundbreaking. I am a huge fan of the classics and Wells. But this was boring.



Fight Club--Good movie, interesting concept. But nowhere near the praise it gets.