Out of these famous women - Which 5 are the most beautiful? (Third Elimination Bracket)

Takes Two To Tango
The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Platinum Member
- Joined
- Jun 28, 2010
- Messages
- 39,751
- Reaction score
- 54,674
First Elimination Bracket
Second Elimination Bracket
Click on (Spoiler) to see more pics.
Marilyn Monroe
Ursula Andress
Jewel Kilcher
Cameron Diaz
Farrah Fawcett
Kate Beckinsale
Cindy Crawford
Brooke Shields
Veronika Vařeková
Cobie Smulders
Second Elimination Bracket
Click on (Spoiler) to see more pics.
Marilyn Monroe
Ursula Andress
Jewel Kilcher
Cameron Diaz
Farrah Fawcett
Kate Beckinsale
Cindy Crawford
Brooke Shields
Veronika Vařeková
Cobie Smulders