Out of these famous women - Which 5 are the most beautiful? (Second Semi-Finals)

Choose Five.

First Elimination Bracket
Second Elimination Bracket
Third Elimination Bracket
Fourth Elimination Bracket
Fifth Elimination Bracket
Sixth Elimination Bracket
Seventh Elimination Bracket
Eighth Elimination Bracket
Ninth Elimination Bracket
Tenth Elimination Bracket
First Quarter-Finals
Second Quarter-Finals
Third Quarter-Finals
Fourth Quarter-Finals
Fifth Quarter-Finals
First Semi-Finals



Sofia Vergara
1435834975-gettyimages-78120581.jpg

Audrey Hepburn
71xlR+g11wL._UF1000,1000_QL80_.jpg

Adriana Lima
image

Katheryn Winnick
3eea9d26ae693ae6486717cf4bef98f5.jpg

Jessica Biel
young-jessica-biel-v0-hsh0egn30jf81.jpg

Elisha Cuthbert
visiting-young-hollywood-studio-los-angeles-april-6-2011-v0-7me33qvk1sxf1.jpg

Paige Spiranac
GettyImages-1499076699-640x853.jpg

Heather Locklear
MV5BOTk4Y2FlZDMtNjY2OS00NzlmLWJhMjYtNTI2ZTY3YWMzYThjXkEyXkFqcGc@._V1_.jpg

Salma Hayek
s-l1200.jpg
 
1. Audrey Hepburn
2. Katheryn Winnick
3. Paige Spiranac
4. Elisha Cuthbert
5. Emmanuelle Chriqui
 
Streeter said:
2 semi finals and haven't seen Ana De Armas in either .

Shirley you cant be serious .
There 3 Semi-Final brackets for this tourney. She's in the last Semi-Final bracket.
 
