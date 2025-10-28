Out of these famous women - Which 5 are the most beautiful? (Fifth Elimination Bracket)

Choose Five.

  • Total voters
    60
First Elimination Bracket
Second Elimination Bracket
Third Elimination Bracket
Fourth Elimination Bracket




Click on (Spoiler) to see more pics.



Scarlett Johansson
aGpqKrX_700b.jpg

Elizabeth Hurley
elizabeth-hurley-safety-pin-dress-02.jpg

Penélope Cruz
penelope-cruz-artsy-admirable-01.jpg

Nicole Kidman
gettyimages-52240863-2000-3215b820ebff4328af735e106902be92.jpg

Connie Nielsen
connie-nielsen-76a82cf2-aabd-4615-9e65-a07ca137f4c-resize-750.jpeg

Rebecca De Mornay
198644960b8b3fb6ec88ca3d7d0ae3b9

Bryce Dallas Howard
2ad52a88c2cd6184063b313b7ae9b069.jpg

Kelly Preston
https%3A%2F%2Fprod.static9.net.au%2Ffs%2F74d81aaa-c30f-4619-bd2c-bc7d857809b0

Dawn Wells
MV5BMTIwODI2MGUtODIxMy00OGI0LWExNGYtMWRjNTMzZmY3YTQzXkEyXkFqcGc@._V1_.jpg

Linda Evangelista
img.jpg
 
 
Last edited:
Please vote.

Please vote.


Hope to see Georgina Campbell on the next one. It's pretty much all white women, lol.
 
Damn you picked some terrible pics here lmao

Btw

Monica
Stone
Marceau
Scarlet
Shannon
 
Not sure if you will include her, but I'm gonna shout out to Kelly Hu for my underrated nomination.
 
Hurley
American Pie girl
Rachel from friends
Balluchi
The french chick
 
The correct answer is always her. Everyone else is can fight for #2.
 

