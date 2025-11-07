  • Xenforo Cloud is upgrading us to version 2.3.8 on Monday February 16th, 2026 at 12:00 AM PST. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Out of these famous women - Which 4 are the most beautiful? (The Finals: Part 2)

Choose Four.

Takes Two To Tango

Takes Two To Tango

The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
First Elimination Bracket
Second Elimination Bracket
Third Elimination Bracket
Fourth Elimination Bracket
Fifth Elimination Bracket
Sixth Elimination Bracket
Seventh Elimination Bracket
Eighth Elimination Bracket
Ninth Elimination Bracket
Tenth Elimination Bracket
First Quarter-Finals
Second Quarter-Finals
Third Quarter-Finals
Fourth Quarter-Finals
Fifth Quarter-Finals
First Semi-Finals
Second Semi-Finals
Third Semi-Finals
The Finals: Part 1




Jennifer Connelly
france-the-requiem-for-a-dream-team-at-cannes-film-festival-on-may-16th-2000-in-cannes-france.jpg

Marisa Tomei
marisa-tomei-20th-ifp-independent-spirit-aw-santa-monica-beach-los-BJX197.jpg

Jessica Alba
ddfbbede97b314b5140aa04311a8573c.jpg

Cindy Crawford
$_12.JPG

Halle Berry
61gwYkpcIwL._AC_UF894,1000_QL80_.jpg

Alexandra Daddario
03b0a6f7a4e30231caf4d8bfe1f4a634.jpg

Grace Kelly
GettyImages-607405894.jpg

Salma Hayek
rs_634x1024-220829112851-1002-SalmaHayek_392023c.jpg

Adriana Lima
3e634064f267e355659d0eb6e7d28c61.jpg

Charlize Theron
cd7e5f8d2dd89375e787f11c15927775.jpg

Catherine Zeta-Jones
dpa-welsh-actress-catherine-zeta-jones-arrives-at-the-awards-ceremony-D3J0TE.jpg

Ana de Armas
ana-de-armas-440nw-9068485al.jpg

Jessica Biel
rs_634x1024-220225103237-634-9jessica-biel-40th-birthday-through-the-years.jpg
 
If you don't want to be tagged, just let me know.

Please vote.

Please vote.


This one was easy:

Ana de Armas
Daddario
Lima
Connelly (GOAT)

Salma Hayek misses out closely on the top 4.
 
I picked jessica biel not even for her body she has smoking body but I picked her for her face. I can still close eyes and see her lips in texas chainsaw
 
Alba #1
Connely
Tomei
De Armas

I guess I have a type/look/hair that I find beautiful these days. And they are all like my age give or take 10 years.

Upon further review I replaced Zeta Jones with De Armas
 
I'm not sure I can ultimately pick someone over Salma, she's an easy pick everytime. The rest are getting incredibly difficult to pick between. For this one I went with
Salma Hayek
Marisa Tomei
Jessica Alba
Charlize Theron

It was hard picking Theron over the likes of Ana de Armas, Cindy Crawford, Lima, etc but there's something about her that just does it for me.
 
Prime Jennifer Connelly was head and shoulders top of the food chain GOAT.
 
Ana de armas over Grace Kelly? You guys are clowns. That bubble head is way down the list. Prime zeta jones is way better.
 
