Out of these famous women - Which 4 are the most beautiful? (The Finals: Part 1)

Takes Two To Tango
The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Platinum Member
- Joined
- Jun 28, 2010
- Messages
- 41,156
- Reaction score
- 57,245
First Elimination Bracket
Second Elimination Bracket
Third Elimination Bracket
Fourth Elimination Bracket
Fifth Elimination Bracket
Sixth Elimination Bracket
Seventh Elimination Bracket
Eighth Elimination Bracket
Ninth Elimination Bracket
Tenth Elimination Bracket
First Quarter-Finals
Second Quarter-Finals
Third Quarter-Finals
Fourth Quarter-Finals
Fifth Quarter-Finals
First Semi-Finals
Second Semi-Finals
Third Semi-Finals
Down to only 26 women out of 200.
I know this is unusual, but we have to do unusual things for an unusual tourney.
The Finals will have two parts. And than it will merge in The Finals O/T.
Scarlett Johansson
Click here for more pics
Kate Beckinsale
Click here for more pics
Sydney Sweeney
Click here for more pics
Elizabeth Hurley
Click here for more pics
Jaime Pressly
Click here for more pics
Jennifer Love Hewitt
Click here for more pics
Monica Bellucci
Click here for more pics
Margot Robbie
Click here for more pics
Sofia Vergara
Click here for more pics
Katheryn Winnick
Click here for more pics
Audrey Hepburn
Click here for more pics
Emmanuelle Chriqui
Click here for more pics
Michelle Pfeiffer
Click here for more pics
Second Elimination Bracket
Third Elimination Bracket
Fourth Elimination Bracket
Fifth Elimination Bracket
Sixth Elimination Bracket
Seventh Elimination Bracket
Eighth Elimination Bracket
Ninth Elimination Bracket
Tenth Elimination Bracket
First Quarter-Finals
Second Quarter-Finals
Third Quarter-Finals
Fourth Quarter-Finals
Fifth Quarter-Finals
First Semi-Finals
Second Semi-Finals
Third Semi-Finals
Down to only 26 women out of 200.
I know this is unusual, but we have to do unusual things for an unusual tourney.
The Finals will have two parts. And than it will merge in The Finals O/T.
Scarlett Johansson
Click here for more pics
Kate Beckinsale
Click here for more pics
Sydney Sweeney
Click here for more pics
Elizabeth Hurley
Click here for more pics
Jaime Pressly
Click here for more pics
Jennifer Love Hewitt
Click here for more pics
Monica Bellucci
Click here for more pics
Margot Robbie
Click here for more pics
Sofia Vergara
Click here for more pics
Katheryn Winnick
Click here for more pics
Audrey Hepburn
Click here for more pics
Emmanuelle Chriqui
Click here for more pics
Michelle Pfeiffer
Click here for more pics